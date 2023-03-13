Get traffic flowing across the Gleaves Road Bridge again.

That was the overwhelming consensus among those who spoke at the Feb. 28 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The county listened. Supervisors, through a unanimous voice vote and to cheers from the audience – many of whom had spoken during the public comment section – approved going with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s option to repair and strengthen the historic span over Cripple Creek. Work is scheduled to take 16 months to complete and cost $1.4 million.

Other options on the table for the Supervisors included a $7 million, 33-month complete replacement of the bridge, and an option that would have preserved the current bridge as a pedestrian structure with a new bridge and re-aligned road running parallel to it. That third option would have cost the county $6.1 million and required the county to acquire rights-of-way from landowners and re-routed the road.

The Gleaves Road Bridge is a metal truss bridge that was built sometime in the late 1800s. It was moved to its current location and used as a railroad bridge in 1903. The rail line was abandoned in 1938 and the bridge was re-opened to car traffic in 1948.

Chairman Brian Vaught said he was hoping that the community would choose to recondition and strengthen the bridge, maintaining the historic structure.

“I love old stuff,” he said, adding that he was “scared to death” that folks in Cripple Creek might back adding a new concrete span over the creek.

Vaught also sought clarification on the timeline, asking VDOT representative Andy Fowler if the 16-month window is a real 16 months “or a government 16 months.”

Fowler, who was presenting for VDOT’s bridge engineers based in Bristol, Virginia, said that based on conversations with those in the know, that the 16-month timeframe should be pretty accurate.

Fowler, who serves Wythe, Bland and Grayson counties, also said that once the repairs are made to the bridge, the decking will be able to support anything that can fit inside it, including tractor-trailer loads. The repairs would carry a 25-year life expectancy.

Supervisor Ryan Lawson also asked that signage for detours be put up immediately. Her request followed a complaint during public comment that there are no detour signs directing drivers around the bridge.

Several speakers at the meeting talked about how having the bridge shut down was a major inconvenience for people in Cripple Creek, adding a lot of travel time for farmers and others. William Huddle noted that having to detour makes the trip from Cripple Creek to Speedwell by more than hour drive now.

Vaught also asked Fowler where the ball was dropped on the bridge repair and replacement over the years, noting that even in the mid 1990s he remembers hearing locals talk that VDOT was planning to make structural repairs to the span.

In other news, Treasurer Lori Guynn told Supervisors that her office is getting started on cash rebates.

“It’s going to be very time-consuming,” she warned.

At the beginning of the meeting, seven JAM students, accompanied by instructor Jim Lloyd, entertained the board with several songs. After the musicians, which included four fiddlers, a banjo picker and two guitarists, played, Lloyd told the board that their generosity made the Junior Appalachian Musicians program possible.