3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $399,000

At the end of the road all by itself on nearly 40 acres sits this great home just waiting to be turned into a full scale farm. A perfect mix of mature timber and driveable pastureland blanket this property.The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has over 1800 square feet, an enormous great room with vaulted ceiling and boasts some of the best views in the area. The large master is big enough to have a king bed and then some and has his and hers closets. With the laundry on the main, this is one level living on great acreage. This is a maintenance free home with vinyl siding and a metal roof, however it is a log home under vinyl siding.Turn the unfinished basement into a shop, family room or whatever you like. Drive under garage in the basement. The acreage is currently used for hunting and hay but could be used for horses, cattle, crops or whatever! Some fencing is already in place. Huge yard for the kids and pets to play. Walking distance to Carter's Park. Convenient to I-77/81 and restaurants.