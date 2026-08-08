Lions Club presents scholarships Aug 8, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club Treasurer Linda Larmer and President Bobby Dye present scholarships to Shaylee Phillips and Elijah Aistrop. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club recently presented its scholarships for 2026.kAm$92J=66 !9:==:AD[ 52F89E6C @7 r@C6J 2?5 $2C29 !9:==:AD[ 2?5 t=:;29 p:DEC@A[ 8C2?5D@? @7 r92C=:6 2?5 r2C@= s6=A[ H6C6 C64:A:6?ED @7 E96 S`[d__ D49@=2CD9:AD] k^AmkAm$92J=66 H:== 36 2EE6?5:?8 t%$&[ H96C6 D96 H:== AFCDF6 2 568C66 :? t=6>6?E2CJ t5F42E:@?] t=:;29 H:== 36 2EE6?5:?8 ':C8:?:2 %649[ 2?5 96 H:== 36 AFCDF:?8 2 568C66 :? rC62E:G6 (C:E:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Monday afternoon, standing inside the newly rebuilt and renovated space that was gutted by fire in October 2021, Todd Baxter wondered how the … Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon…