Barking dogs on the minds of Smyth County supervisors

Dogs bark. Often people want them to bark – when needed to protect livestock, to guard homes and people, when tracking and hunting. So, should barking be governed under the county’s new noise ordinance?

That was the debate county supervisors undertook last Thursday evening during the board’s first meeting of 2023.

County officials spent much of 2022 developing a new noise ordinance after its prior law was deemed unenforceable because of its sometimes vague wording.

Officials and supervisors in conjunction with County Attorney Scot Farthing reviewed two kinds of noise control ordinances.

One was decibel-based and requires equipment to measure and enforce. The other is a “plainly audible” ordinance, which doesn’t require special equipment, and evidence of violations is determined by measuring distance and “then noting the listener’s understanding of spoken speech or the comprehension of rhythmic beats.”

The “plainly audible” standard is used by a number of counties, including neighboring Wythe County, Floyd County, Roanoke and the cities of Suffolk and Hampton among others.

Smyth officials drafted a plainly audible ordinance for consideration. County Administrator Shawn Utt said the “plainly audible” standard has passed the court’s muster and doesn’t require the expense of specialized equipment.

One example of how the ordinance reads is for radios, television sets, musical instruments, or similar devices being operated between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and “in such manner or with such volume as to permit sound to be heard across a residential real property boundary; or across a commercial real property boundary; or through partition walls common to two dwelling units within a building; or that is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet or more from the building in which it is located; or that is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet or more from its source; or when the sound source is located within a motor vehicle in or upon right-of-way or public property and the sound can be heard more than 50 feet from its source.”

In December, officials held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and were ready to vote on its adoption last week, making it effective as soon as their vote was held.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson, who represents the North Fork District that includes Rich Valley, told his peers that he’d like to exempt dogs in his district, which is the only one to include a segment of land that’s zoned simply Agricultural. Multiple areas in the county are zoned Agricultural/Rural District, which is a different classification.

Stevenson said he could understand the need in residential areas, but in the country, he said, “I don’t see a need.”

Beyond farming and hunting dogs, he said, for many people, especially the elderly “a dog is their security.”

As well, Stevenson said, “You can’t tell a dog not to bark when a deer comes through my yard.”

He also said he worries about individuals using the ordinance to punish or spite neighbors.

“I just want to do the right thing,” he said later adding that a noise ordinance restricting barking dogs would make the county akin to a gated community.

Chair Charlie Atkins said he also knew older couples who feel secure with a dog running in their yards.

Vice Chair Lori Deel, who noted that she was aware of several barking dog issues in her Rye Valley District, asked if the supervisors couldn’t deal with problems if they come up.

Atkins noted, “I don’t want to punish people who don’t have a problem now.”

Ultimately, the supervisors voted to end the time covered by the ordinance an hour earlier – from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. – and to exempt all agriculture activities, agriculture animals and all other animals in an Agricultural District.

Much of the ordinance’s enforcement will be up to county sheriff’s deputies. Stevenson asked that they be requested to use discretion when doing so.