Looking for a place to get fresh, healthy, chef prepared food?

Wytheville has a new lunch restaurant to give you just what you’re craving.

Actually, it’s not new, just relaunched.

On Monday, July 17, Open Door Café reopened its doors after two weeks of remodeling and restructuring.

The new café experience seeks to improve the community atmosphere while still ensuring that “everyone eats Wythe us.”

The revamped café offers a larger menu with daily choices to meet the needs of all customers.

Each weekday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Open Door Café will serve lunch, and customers will have three ways to pay for the food they receive.

They can pay full menu value and choose any meal combo, the everyday item, or add items a la carte, including dessert. Or they can pay $3 for lite fare items on the menu, which include one side and a drink.

If customers cannot afford to pay for their meal, they can volunteer 30 minutes of their time to help with café operations. Volunteer tasks might include sweeping, rolling utensils into napkins, watering plants, or bussing tables. Then they can enjoy a lunch at the value of a classic fare combo with the café community.

The new, expanded café menu includes many options.

Customers may choose from lite fare combos such as a chicken salad sandwich or chicken nuggets, one side, and a drink.

Classic fare combos include a choice of hamburger, turkey or ham wrap, or a grilled chicken salad plus two sides and one drink.

Select fare items will change monthly and also include two sides and a drink. The select fare options for July and August are smoked beef brisket and grilled white fish.

Drink options include café classics such as lemonade and iced tea, but Pepsi fountain drinks and a coffee bar have been added. And currently, a large taco salad and chef Jennifer Crockett’s mini cheesecakes are also available.

Take out and online ordering is available at https://www.opendoorcafewytheville.org/.

Mike Pugh, Food Operations Lead and founding management team member, said in a statement from Open Door Community, “We are excited to again provide meal choices to our guests. Providing a selection encourages all to revisit Open Door Café as a first-choice lunch venue. We are equally excited to work with guests that choose to volunteer their time to join our community café experience. Returning to the café’s original vision, a place where all can gather as a community and nourish not only their appetite but their souls as well, is exciting and rewarding. We are happy that these necessary changes do exactly that for our entire community, building a future of partnership, purpose, dignity, and choice.”

In a media announcement, Eric Bucey, Director of Marketing for Open Door Community (formerly HOPE, Inc.) said, “During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the café suspended volunteer and donation expectations. To best serve the community, meals were distributed in a manner more typical of a soup kitchen. After relaunching in July 2023, the café’s pricing and operations will be realigned to its original vision. The redesigned café experience will offer guests more value, featuring more food menu choices, more side and beverage options, and more ways to give.”

On opening day, customers enjoyed a positive, energetic atmosphere in the café. Several people from the community volunteered their time to partner with Open Door and keep things running smoothly. Chef Jennifer’s entrees got rave reviews, especially her taco salad and hamburgers.

Stop by the café for lunch soon and see how you can support this community mission and enjoy a delicious meal at the same time.