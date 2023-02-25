John records that the spirit of the antichrist was already at work in his day.

1 John 4:1-3 Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.

The first recorded activity of this spirit is recorded in Genesis. It is there in the garden of Eden that Satan revealed himself as the father of liars and the enemy of all that is God. He has resisted all that God is and all that God has said from that time on. An interesting fact is that in order to be able to lie, you must first know the truth, otherwise you just speak out of ignorance.

This anti-God spirit played upon the desires of natural man and caused deception but only because the flesh had a desire to do what it was tempted to do. It is not a temptation if you don’t want to do it.

This anti-God spirit called God’s word a lie, driven by jealousy. The attack on God’s word has been continual from that day to this. Every one of you have faced the denial of God’s truth (word) when God has tried to show you the best path for your life and the devil pointed in another direction.

John 1:1-2 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God.

John 1:14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father) full of grace and truth.

It was the word of God that the devil fought against and the battle still rages against the Word that was made flesh. Thus the anti-Christ is still anti-Word. He that believe the Word shall be saved but he that believes a lie shall be damned. The beginning and the end in one sentence. Believe the truth and be saved or choose to believe a lie and be damned. Doesn’t get any easier than that to understand.

The amazing thing about God, to me, is that not only do we have the freedom to choose what we believe but so did the angels. Lucifer, an archangel, became reprobate and rebelled against God and convinced one third of the angels to follow him and great was the fall of them all. You can choose to follow a looser or the one that overcame the world. Your choice.

God’s love is real, and he wants us to love him because we want to, not because we are forced to. He continually offers his love and help so that every one of us can make it through the test of mortal life, that we may gain immortality.

In this world you will have tribulations but he says that he will never leave you or forsake you. He says he has control over the situations that surround his faithful ones. He knows what you are able to handle and promises that he will not allow a greater test than which you can overcome to come your way. He never says it will be easy, but all indications are that it will be worth it.

God wants you to have life and more abundantly. Whereas the devil wants to steal from, you, kill you and destroy you. It totally dumbfounds me as to why this decision is so hard for so many to make.

2 Corinthians 4:4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them. [

2 Corinthians 4:17-18 For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.

Can I ask you readers to do me a favor? For 50 years I preached from a pulpit but those times are very far between now. My only source of active ministry is this column. Will you help my ministry by passing this on to as many of your family and friends as possible? If I can possibly help anyone with these columns, my joy can be full. Thank you and God bless you and yours.