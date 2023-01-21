To achieve national change, the Church and believers can't continue on same path

Some things are just worth fighting for and there are many different types of fighting, war, and conflicts. The two major reasons for such action are to prove who is right or trying to take what is not yours.

Today, Christians are in a battle like they have never seen before. The attacks come from high ranking political powers that want to make Christians accept open sin as a normal and acceptable way of life. To speak out against such things makes you a bigot, a racist, or just anti-sematic. Without an open attack on the Church, the attacks come against our beliefs.

The tide of sin is rising in America, in every form of government, laws and policies. Media sources are so corrupt that you doubt anything they put forth. The entertainment community thinks the only way to entertain is with immorality and vulgarity.

Sin has not crept into the church but rather has been given an open door. With open arms, sin is welcomed with celebration, not just to the pews but even to the pulpit.

There are far too many hirelings in the pulpits than pastors that are truly called of God — too many who are willing to trade the truth of the Word for bodies in the pew. Instead of souls for the Kingdom, it is money for the coffers.

1 Timothy 3:2-3 A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behavior, given to hospitality, apt to teach; Not given to wine, no striker, not greedy of filthy lucre; but patient, not a brawler, not covetous.

1 Timothy 3:7 Moreover he must have a good report of them which are without; lest he fall into reproach and the snare of the devil.

Hebrews 3:6 But Christ as a son over his own house; whose house are we, if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of the hope firm unto the end.

Woe to the shepherd who fails to protect his sheep and allows them to fall before the wolves. Woe be to the shepherd that fails to feed his sheep and they run away to find what they need to survive.

1 Peter 4:17-19 For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and the sinner appear? Wherefore let them that suffer according to the will of God commit the keeping of their souls to him in well doing, as unto a faithful Creator.

We all know what it was like to live in America when it respected and honored Christ. Protection was ours; blessings and prosperity were ours. The future looked bright and promising, and hope was plentiful.

Look at America now that evil sits in authority over the land: more violence, less peace, more poverty, less prosperity. Fear has replaced the confidence we once held in our leadership. There is a sanctioned invasion of our country and you and I are asked to pay to support it.

God is not the author of confusion or fear.

Is there hope? There is always hope but we cannot keep going the way we are and expect things to change. We must change what is going on in the Church world. Have a revival of the Spirit and the Word. We must take control of the outcome of future elections by praying for Godly leaders and then do what you can by voting them into offices. We must cast out sin before God’s blessings can return to America.

It begins with us as individuals. We must change ourselves before we can affectively change what is around us.

The prodigal son was in a terrible way but when he decided to go back to his Father’s House. Dad was waiting for him with open arms. He is watching the path, longing to see each of us make the journey back to him. The great thing is that he promises to restore us, if we only come home.