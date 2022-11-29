Tazewell County chamber director moving to new role

Tazewell County is in the market for a new Chamber director.

After three years on the job, Lori Stacy resigned. Stacy’s last day was Nov. 25. The process of finding her replacement is underway

Stacy is now an executive assistant to the town of Bluefield. She will focus on grant writing and business development in that role.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to have served as the director for the past three years. The experience I have gained working for Tazewell County’s amazing businesses is invaluable and I am grateful for it,” Stacy said in her letter of resignation.

She guided the Chamber through the transition to a countywide organization as well as the pandemic.

“Tazewell County’s business community has fostered a reputation of being hard-working and innovative. I am happy to have learned much from those that have led this county through a global pandemic at the very best of their abilities and resources. These leaders, like our county administrator, Eric Young, our Board of Supervisors, our town managers, councils and mayors, have successfully navigated us through to a more positive forecast for the future. It has none the less been a challenging past three years but our perseverance and dedication to our business community has been proven,” she said.

The Chamber assisted these efforts with grant programs that provided much funding for small businesses.

The Community Investment Partnership was one of the first opportunities for small businesses to received grant funding after the COVID-19 shutdown. The Chamber raised $27,720 that was distributed to 12 approved small businesses. These funds were made possible by the the support of the towns, the county IDA, the Thompson Charitable Foundation and private donor.

The Chamber also created a gift-certificate program that helped infuse more than $19,000 into small businesses. This program was launched in June 2020 and then again that following November, to encourage holiday shopping in Tazewell County.

Stacy believes the biggest accomplishment of the Chamber in the past three years is a partnership with Tazewell County to facilitate the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Small Business Recovery Grant. This grant dispersed almost the entire $1.6M that was allotted for the reimbursement of rent/lease/mortgage/basic utilities to small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown. This was a year-long process that created funds to keep our qualifying businesses in operation.

The executive director’s job is being advertised with a guarantee of 20 hours a week and a negotiable salary. More information may be obtained by emailing info@tazewellchamber.org.