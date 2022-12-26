Pioneers pound Tazewell

Maddie Day continued her stellar week with 29 points and six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Tazewell Bulldogs fell to Fort Chiswell in the third-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

The Pioneers nabbed a 62-47 victory.

Maddie Gillespie added eight points and 12 boards in the loss.

Mount Airy hands Indians lossThe Rural Retreat girls fell in the fifth-place game at Fort Chiswell’s Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament to Mount Airy, 45-31.

Breylyn Moore tossed in 18 points and hauled down 10 rebounds for the Indians. The double-double wasn’t enough, though, to pilot Rural Retreat to a win.

Fort Chiswell wrestles at GrundyGrundy wins Agie Skeens Tourney: On the strength of four individual champions, the Grundy Golden Wave claimed the team title at the Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.

Carson Griffey (138-pound weight class), Ian Scammell (175), Wyatt Bush (215) and Logan Looney (285) all represented the Wave atop the podium.

Scammell had the most dominant performance in the two-day event and he pinned Connor Cole of Richlands in 29 seconds in the finals. He won his other two matches via pinfall in 19 and 27 seconds.

Bush pinned his Grundy teammate, Luke Shelton, in the finals.

The Golden Wave finished with 276 points to take the team trophy. Ashe County, North Carolina (200 ½), Glenvar (194 ½), Galax (137 ½) and Eastside (116) rounded out the top-five.

Tazewell’s Talan Hall (113) and Wyatt Spencer of Richlands (132) also won individual titles. Spencer pinned Southwest District rival Micah Ferguson of Graham in 1:44 in his title match.

Prep Wrestling

Agie Skeens Memorial Tournament

Team ScoresGrundy 276, Ashe County 200.5, Glenvar 194.5, Galax 137.5, Eastside 116, Richlands 108, Buffalo Gap 77, Tazewell 71, Graham 60, Patrick Henry 60, Honaker 52, Princeton (W.Va.) 48, Fort Chiswell 36, River View (W.Va.) 30

Championship Finals106 – Alan Vu (Glenvar) dec. Landen Wilson (AC), 12-10; 113 – Talan Hall (Tazewell) pinned Bridger Fairchild (AC), 0:43; 120 – Mason Hylton (Glenvar) pinned Gabe Smith (AC), 3:53; 126 – River Smith (Glenvar) dec. Brody Coleman (Grundy), 7-3; 132 – Wyatt Spencer (Richlands) pinned Micah Ferguson (Graham), 1:44; 138 – Carson Griffey (Grundy) maj. dec. Luke Sheets (AC), 10-2; 144 – Luke Osborne (AC) dec. Shaeim Gordon (Grundy), 4-1; 150 – Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) dec. Tristen Hass (Graham), 10-8; 157 – Jake Cline (Glenvar) dec. Carson Deel (Grundy), 10-3; 165 – Matt Peterson (AC) def. Ethan Roberts (Grundy), injury default, 2:13; 175 – Ian Scammell (Grundy) pinned Connor Cole (Richlands), 0:29; 190 – Carter Meachum (Princeton) dec. Dave Espinoza (Galax), 8-3; 215 – Wyatt Bush (Grundy) pinned Luke Shelton (Grundy), 3:33; 285 – Logan Looney (Grundy) pinned Riley J. Vaught (Galax), 1:40

Third-Place Matches

106 – Drake Young (Tazewell) pinned Al Lopez (Galax), 2:15; 113 – Bryce Looney (Grundy) pinned Jack Hughes (Fort), 0:48; 120 – Joe Loder (Glenvar) dec. Blake Broyles (Grundy), 1-0; 126 – Ryder Phillips (AC) dec. Marquis Howell (Fort), 7-6; 132 – Dalton Ashley (Gap) pinned Samuel Sluss (Eastside), 0:21; 138 – Nick Ward (Eastside) dec. Ben Hahn (PH), 11-9 (OT); 144 – Andrew Boyd (Richlands) pinned Landon Diets (Eastside), 1 37; 150 – Colton Kline (Eastside) pinned Kendrick Matney (Grundy), 4:12; 157 – Lukus Spencer (AC) dec. Kaden Dupree (Richlands), 3-2; 165 – Dayton Stanley (Eastside) dec. Gavin Crouse, 5-1; 175 – Mason Armentrout (AC) dec. Ryan Shiflet (Gap), 8-3; 190 – Brady Deel (Grundy) pinned Parker Spencer (Richlands), 0:56; 215 – Austin Ashworth (Galax) pinned Ed Espinoza (Galax), 2:37; 285 – Jacob Carter (Gap) pinned Gavin Burke (PH), 0:47