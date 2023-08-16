A special preview screening of the documentary film “I’ve Endured”: The Music and Legacy of Ola Belle Reed will feature music, history and culture. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Pre-register to attend this free event.

This documentary delves into the life and work of the renowned bluegrass and old-time musician Ola Belle Campbell Reed (1916-2002). The film, produced in collaboration with Ola Belle Reed and the Southern Diaspora, a distinguished exhibit at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, contextualizes Reed’s accomplishments within the backdrop of 20th-century migration from rural Appalachia to the north.

Through a combination of interviews, performances, and archival footage, the documentary offers an understanding of Reed’s lasting impact on generations of musicians who were inspired by her songwriting and performances.

Attendees are invited to be part of a virtual Q&A session with scholar and filmmaker Bill Shewbridge upon conclusion of the 45-minute film, offering a unique opportunity to gain insight into the making of the film and the layers of Ola Belle Reed’s legacy.

The screening and Q&A serves as complimentary programming to the special exhibit, “I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music,” on display now at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum through the end of the year.

To pre-register and for more information, visit the Events page at the BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.