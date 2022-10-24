Bears topple Indians in season finale

Bland County finished its most productive regular season ever as it scored a 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 win over Rural Retreat in Rocky Gap on Oct. 17. The win improved Hunter Romano’s volleyballers to 15-5 for the season, the most wins ever in the program’s history.

Chloe Dillow notched her 13th double-double of the season as she collected 21 assists to go along with 16 digs. McKenzie Tindall added 26 digs and six kills and Ashlyn Clemons finished with 19 digs.

“Dillow is out there to run the offense but she also comes up with big defensive plays,” Romano stated. “A lot of teams like to swing at the setter because they typically aren’t the greatest defenders. That’s definitely not an issue for us.”

The Bears got off to a slow start that led to dropping the first set. Romano noted that the defense was a little stale which hindered the offense. After the first set break, his club found its rhythm and was able to score 12 kills during the second set.

Sierra Trail added seven kills and three blocks for the Bears. Jayla Morgan collected seven digs and five service aces.

“We had strong serving, especially from Morgan,” Romano said. “She had zero serving errors and five aces. Our middles were also big for us. Trail and Brooke Taylor made a lot happen on the front row by combining for five blocks and 11 kills. They were all over the place.”

The 15 wins by the Bears is the most in a Bland County team sport since the boys basketball team finished 15-10 during the 2019-20 season

Bland County eliminates George Wythe in MED first round

Chloe Dillow and McKenzie Tindall recorded double-doubles and Bland County took a first round MED tournament game from George Wythe, eliminating the Maroons 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 27-25. Dillow picked up 32 assists and 20 digs in the win and Tindall added 17 digs and 13 kills.

The Bears and Maroons split their games during the regular season but Bland County picked up the win when it counted most. The Bears improved to 16-5 for the season while George Wythe saw its season end at 7-19.

“We had just lost to them in five sets a week ago so this was a huge win for us,” Hunter Romano said. “That’s a big mental hurdle to get over in a situation such as this.”

The Bears got good efforts at the nets from several players. In addition to Tindall’s 13 kills, Sierra Trail had 12 followed by Kendall Worley with eight and Brooke Taylor with seven. Defensively, Ashlyn picked up 26 digs.

“If we can generate that much offense, we’re a tough team to beat,” Romano stated. ‘The only hiccup we had was at in the third set. We missed serves that were important but so did George Wythe.

The Bears swept the first two sets 25-18, 25-18. In the third set, the Maroons jumped to a 20-9 lead and the Bears couldn’t recover, dropping it 17-25.

In the fourth set, the Bears led 6-0 early but couldn’t sustain the momentum as the Maroons fought back and even led once or twice down the stretch. Tied at 25-25, Bland County scored the final two points to squeeze out the win.

“George Wythe is a scrappy team,” Romano stated. “I told the girls at practice the day before that we had to be ready to go back and forth and rally all night if we had to and that’s what we did.”

Recap from Metro XC championships

Blacksburg High School was the site of last week’s Metro XC championships. Rockbridge County scored a seven-point win 35 to 42 over host Blacksburg in the girl’s 5k while the Bruins protected their home course with a 42 to 97 win over Cave Spring in the boys’ race.

The girls’ field toed the line with 129 participants and saw Kerrigan Chaney of North Cross capture the win with a run of 19:21. Blacksburg’s Reese Bradbury was second at 19:53 and was followed by Sadie Wagner of Hidden Valley in third at 20:04. Olivia Hurd of William Byrd finished fourth at 20:42 with Nicole Black of Rockbridge County fifth at 20:47.

The boys’ 5k field was much larger with 188 runners and had Nathan Atchue emerge the victor, crossing the stripe at 16:20. Connor Rutherford of Blacksburg was second at 16:36 followed by Garrett Kinder of Pulaski County in 17:11, Ryan Connelly of Cave Spring in fourth at 17:16 and Zach Davis of Blacksburg in fifth at 17:20.

Bland County sent four runners to the races and saw Chessie Tindall cross the line in 37th place in the girls 5k at 23:32. Tyler Boone was the top-finishing Bear in the boys 5k at 19:11 in 50th place followed by Kary Romano in 83rd with a run of 20:03. Jacob Myers finished 172nd at 24:35.

On Oct. 17, the MED held its middle school championships in Independence. George Wythe and Auburn claimed the team championships in the two-mile races..

George Wythe had the girls individual champion as Emma Faulkner clocked in at 12:54. The Maroons had five runners cross in the top 11 positions. Bland County’s Jocelyn Park came home in third place with a run of 14:29.

For the boys, the Eagles had runners finishing in the top three spots and four in the top five. Gideon Miear conquered the course in 12:22 to claim the individual title. Bland County had three runners compete with Chase Parker finishing eight at 14:23, Calan Parks crossing the line in 14th at 16:00, and Abram Quesenberry posting a run of 17:07 for 20th place.