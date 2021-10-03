The Italianate style architecture popular in the 19th century is beautifully displayed in this 1871 home in Wytheville's Historic District featuring five bedrooms, four full baths, one powder room, nine fireplaces, tall ceilings and original wood floors. The house has been lovingly restored beyond its original grandeur and includes modern updates. The addition in 1931 is presently a gathering room with a twenty-one foot ceiling and fireplace, open to kitchen with modern appliances including as induction stovetop, three ovens and a central island. A porch opens from this room overlooking the side lawn which is protected by a row of mature fir trees assuring privacy. Fabulous home for entertaining as the rooms flow through formal rooms to gathering room. The carriage house is now a two car garage with two ten foot wide doors, a half bath and handyman oversized work bench in the main level with guest quarters being renovated upstairs. A covered porch off the gathering room features a seventeen foot swim spa. The English basement with a ten foot ceiling has a finished great room with fireplace, and new bath. An iron fence encloses most of yard. Proof of buyer qualifications please.
6 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $898,000
