Another year, another scholarship golf tournament, another outpouring of support from this community, and another feeble attempt to say thank you. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Mike Smythe Scholarship Foundation, the Smythe family, and those of us who loved Mike Smythe, I would like to express my gratitude to all of you who helped to make this year’s event a huge success.

You know who you are… the merchants who hung our flyer; the tee sponsors; the folks who supplied items for the silent auction; the staff at Holston Hills Golf Course; the people who supplied gifts, food, and drinks for the golfers; the women who provided the DELICIOUS food at the Friday night party; the golfers; the party attendees; those who purchased “baskets;” the many, many donors — those who gave money, time, and talents; all the “worker-bees” behind the scenes; the DJ; the ones whom I am forgetting!... EACH of you… ALL of you… made a difference. Thank you.

Mike Smythe loved his home town; he loved the golf course; he loved his 33 years as a teacher; he loved his students… he would be so very proud and humbled (and embarrassed) by the remarkable, continued support from this community. Through your generosity, we are making a difference for a Marion High School senior every year. THAT would most definitely make Mike proud!

Many thanks,

Elizabeth Smythe