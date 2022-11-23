Bears have district title in their sights

Bland County’s girls’ varsity basketball season begins next Tuesday at Rural Retreat and 17-year veteran head coach Jason Lambert and his girls have been working hard, getting themselves ready for the season to get underway.

“This may be my best team in quite a few years,” Lambert said. “If they come together, support each other, and support their roles, we could definitely have a successful season. There’s no reason this group can’t contend for the district title.”

The Bears lost six players to graduation from last year’s team that won nine games in 21 starts. Starters gone are Katelyn Hall and Randi Dillow as well as reserves Cheyenne Holston, Laura Gaylean, Britny Blankenship, and Jasmine Hodge.

“We return nine players from last year’s team so we have a lot of varsity experience,” Lambert stated. “Six of these girls started at times during the season and will be our leaders throughout the season.”

Topping the list of returning players is senior McKenzie Tindall, who was named first-team All-MED, second-team All-Region 1C, and the girls’ basketball player of the year and female athlete of the year by the Bland County Messenger.

She led the team in scoring, averaging 14.0 points per game. She also grabbed 6.2 rebounds a game, tops on the team.

Others returning include seniors Brooke Sanders, Abbi Rasnake, Amy Meadows, Lexi Sandlin, Chessie Tindall, Eden Collins, and Maddie Morehead and junior Chloe Dillow. Rounding out the roster of 11 are junior Kaycee Crigger and sophomore Danielle Sanders.

“We will continue to have lots of speed up front and be aggressive at the guard positions,” Lambert said. “We return two of our main post players with Brooke Sanders and Meadows and have added a third with Danielle Sanders. She might be the tallest player in the district at 6’2”.

Lambert believes he has a solid list of performers, one that could contend for the MED. He has the most size he’s had in recent memory and expects it to be a big asset. He is confident that group can provide good rebounding, scoring, and presence in the middle.

Lambert didn’t have his starting lineup down pat as of yet but McKenzie Tindall and Dillow will more than likely get a call as forwards with Brooke Sanders or Meadows working in the middle. Sandlin and Rasnake could will likely work the guard slots with Danielle Sanders and Chessie Tindall completing the rotation.

“I’m not so much concerned about starters as I am getting the right mix together,” he said. “Tindall and Dillow will be relied on to create things offensively. We should have an advantage with our size so rebounding and getting out on the break is a must in order to get easy baskets.”

Lambert looks for the MED race to be as competitive as it’s ever been. Conversations over the summer with fellow coaches indicate his Bears among the favorites.

“I do think George Wythe, Fort Chiswell, and Giles could have solid teams as well,” he said. “As for us, we hope to pressure people into turnovers and difficult shots while running the floor and getting easy baskets on our end. With our size and speed, we should expect good looks at the basket but we have to capitalize on them. I believe we lost some close games last year because we didn’t make the baskets we should’ve been making.”

Lambert closed his questionnaire by stating that staying healthy will be key as well as the girls accepting their roles and putting the team first.

“It’s all up to them but they could make this a special year,” Lambert stated. “Our biggest weakness may be our own selves. We need to minimize mistakes, stay focused, and be confident in what we’re trying to do.”