A Southwest Virginia artist wants to give his neighbors the same opportunity to learn and appreciate music that he enjoyed as a youngster growing up in Big Stone Gap.

Tyler Hughes, an award-winning old-time musician, is taking his music skills on the road, offering beginning ukulele and banjo lessons each month at the Meadowview Arts Center in the Meadowview town square.

Hughes will conduct a lesson in beginning old-time clawhammer banjo from noon to 3 p.m. on April 30 at the arts center. A ukulele lesson also taught by Hughes is scheduled for May 20.

The on-going group lessons are open to beginner musicians ages 8 and older; no experience is necessary to participate. Students will build on individual skills with each meeting. Students must provide their own instruments during class time.

“I’m really big on how much joy you can get from simply sharing music,” said Hughes. “I want to make music accessible to people of all ages and abilities.”

Participants will leave their first lessons being able to play beginner levels of folk tunes, such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane” and regional songs including “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Old Joe Clark,” and “Shout Little Lulie” a song and lyrics by the late bluegrass artist Ralph Stanley.

The lessons will help students develop music skills and a lifelong appreciation for music, according to the instructor.

“I love music because it’s the greatest way I have connected with people from all walks of life and backgrounds. It’s served as a bridge for helping me make so many friends in the world.”

The accomplished musician is known around his community for his efforts to preserve Appalachian folk culture.

He will serve as a camp director for the 2023 Birthplace of Country Music Museum‘s Pick Along Summer Camp where students will learn skills on the banjo, guitar, and fiddle---the same style of acoustic instruments played on the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings.

Hughes has been performing Appalachian music and dance since he was a youth, listening to the ballads, blues, and mountain songs that were born out of the mountains he calls home. Learning to play the guitar at age 12, he credits his mother and her family for instilling in him a love of music, particularly regional sounds. “They were big fans of country music,” said Hughes.

One of his biggest influences in music came from Emily Spencer of the Whitetop Mountain Band. “She was one of the first musicians I remember watching play the banjo and that really stuck with me. She looked like she was having so much fun performing. I remember thinking I’d like to be part of that.”

Hughes enjoys playing tunes from country music icons, the Carter Family, as well as songs from Kate Peters Sturgill, an Appalachian singer and musician from Norton, Virginia.

His skills in music don’t stop there.

Hughes had such a passion for Appalachian-style music that he went to college to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies from East Tennessee State University in 2015. He also has studied traditional music here at home as well as in Ireland and Scotland.

The grandson of a coal miner, Hughes returned home after graduating from college to invest in his community and the welfare of the people, many of whom were struggling after the collapse of the coal industry.

In addition to performing at local venues, Hughes teaches private lessons, camps, and music classes as an adjunct professor at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap.

He currently co-directs the Mountain Music School in Big Stone Gap which receives students from throughout the country and internationally.

He is an instructor for the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM), an after-school program in Wise, Virginia.

Hughes released his first full length album at age 19, titled “Wise County Jail,” and he’s been featured on several locally-recorded albums.

An accomplished square dance caller, Hughes won a third place ribbon in clogging and flat footing at the Morehead Old-Time Festival in 2015.

Hughes is available for teaching private lessons, workshops, camps, and as a square dance caller and organizer.

If that’s not enough, the young musician reserves time to serve on the town council in Big Stone Gap. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve my community,” Hughes said.

“I believe that my experience as a regional musician has helped us build successful tourism opportunities here which are helping rebuild our local economy."

The fee for each three-hour lesson is $40. For a schedule of upcoming lessons and to pre-register for the banjo and ukulele classes at Meadowview Arts Center, visit www.meadowviewac.org.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia.