Greetings from Austinville. It's another beautiful day as I write. Now that the warm weather is finally here, we are all looking forward to spending more time doing what we love. Whether is is the sizzle of hot dogs, barbecue or baseball games, or bees buzzing around the garden, it's the sounds around us that make these times so special.

The seniors have graduated and the world is waiting for them, so they need our prayers for protection.

This month we celebrate Fathers Day. Some father's stories are not as easy as others, but our heavenly Father offers us his desire to turn the hearts of fathers with love to the children and the hearts of children with love to the fathers.

The Leadmines Senior Citizens meets this month for fellowship, devotion and a delicious meal, Plans have been changed for the picnic to July 17th at the picnic shelter at Foster Falls. Those who would like to ride the bus, meet at the fellowship hall at 10:30 a.m.

Happy birthday this month to Tim Spencer, Brynoy Harrell, Debbie Fisher, Gary Hill, Ernie Cox, Jimmy Bowers, Sam Blair and my husband Garland Armbrister. Happy anniversary to Rev. Bobby and Irene Lewis. Birthdays and anniversaries are always celebrated with a dinner.

My next door neighbor and friend, Terri Adkins, has moved to Galax with her new husband Randy. We wish them much happiness in their new marriage.

Joyce Martin has spent some time in Florida to take care of her Aunt Jewell's daughter who had surgery. Joyce is a retired nurse and is loved by everyone in our community. We all are excited about the new library that will open soon in Ft. Chiswell. My husband and I donated four large boxes of books. If anyone else would like to donate books you can do so on the second Thursday each month when the committee meets at 7 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Prayer request are for Suzetta Porter, Doris Bralley, Carol Bowers, Kensley Garnett, Gayle Wright, Charles Jackson. Robert Waller and Janet Cassell.

I will leave you with this thought. If you have the opportunity to see the sunrise in the morning you have a front row seat to the glorious display of God's faithfulness. Sunrise often represents hope, Sunset has its own rewards. As the sun sets in the western sky it draws us to lay aside our sorrows and cares of the day and lay it in the safety of Christ's arms.

'Till next time.