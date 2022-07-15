Arc program dissolving Smyth chapter

The Arc program in Smyth County is dissolving and donating its property and much of its funds to the Smyth County School Board.

Representatives came to Monday’s school board meeting to present a check to the board and comment on the ongoing renovations at The Arc site in Marion.

The Arc was the world’s largest community-based organization of and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Founded in 1950 by parents and community members who wanted more for their children, The Arc played a pivotal role in changing the public perception of people with disabilities. The Arc continued to grow and evolve along with the changing needs and issues people with disabilities and their families face with hundreds of chapters across the country.

Smyth County was home to one of the last chapters.

The Arc was formed in Smyth County in 1964 by a group of parents, some of whom had mentally and physically challenged children, and by Hank Pruner, a young educator who saw the need for a united advocacy group for these children.

The group began in a picnic shelter on the corner of Look Avenue and West Chilhowie Street that now houses several buildings and a playground. There was a small white house, then the training center was constructed followed by a workshop and then a multi-handicapped building, all now connected.

The organization’s TAP (Teaching Alternative Program) building was named for longtime teacher Dianna Tibbs a few years ago – the Dianna Dishner Tibbs Education Center. At the meeting, Tibbs, now retired, was on hand at the school board meeting to present another special check from The Arc.

Tibbs said there were no programs in special education when The Arc began and parents wanted programs locally for their children so they didn’t have to send them to other areas.

The Arc started with eight children of various ages, some in their teens, who came from around the county. Some were brought to the center in a station wagon as transport. Meals were provided by the school system and since there was no special education program in the schools, The Arc had to establish its own curriculum.

Tibbs said they wanted to start a summer program set up like regular school so in 1973 with grants and support from five families of disabled children and Mount Rogers, the summer enrichment program was begun. The grants ended after five years so The Arc continued the summer program with United Way and community support and then just with community support and a small fee charged for participants. Transportation was provided by the school system.

Retired special education teacher Susan Sneed said at Monday’s meeting that since The Arc is dissolving it must dispose of its property and funds. The buildings have been turned over to the school board and a check was presented that evening for $42,083.93, which is to be used for programs similar to what The Arc offered. It is the final disbursement of funds.

Sneed said Superintendent Dennis Carter had shown her and board treasurer Vince Groseclose the buildings as renovations are in progress.

“It’s going to be really, really good. I was very impressed,” she said.

Carter said there will be an open house held when the renovations to the buildings and grounds are finished and it is ready for students. He anticipates that happening in the fall.

Memories of those who have gone through The Arc, taught or volunteered include one beloved young woman who was killed two years ago in a vehicle crash.

“Since 1973 we have had a lot, a lot, of kids come through that building, those buildings over there,” Tibbs said of The Arc site. “And some exceptional teachers have made their way through.”

One of those was Gracie LeAnn Dimit, who had been volunteering there since she was eight years old.

Tibbs said that Gracie and several other young ladies had brought items from yard sales, set up the baby building at The Arc, did art projects and much more over the years.

“She would have been one of the best,” Tibbs said of Dimit who died while a student at Emory & Henry College. Her dream was to become a teacher.

Tibbs presented a check to Gracie’s family for the Gracie LeAnn Dimit Memorial Foundation they have established in her honor.

“You have an exceptional daughter, and you all made her that way,” Tibbs said to Gracie’s parents. “You taught her love and compassion. I have no doubt she’s in heaven with all the ones we’ve lost.”