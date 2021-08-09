2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,000

The perfect starter home! This place is just waiting for a first time buyer, retiree, or someone looking for rental income property. In one of Marion's great older neighborhoods. Move in ready with an eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, large bathroom, and living room with hardwood floors. All windows have been replaced and are double paned. The owner replaced the roof less than a year ago. Basement is perfect for a workshop or storage. Comcast is available and Atmos Gas also services the street and neighborhood.