Savannah Barb and Grace Williams dominated the glass with 13 rebounds apiece as the Tri-Cities Christian Eagles posted a 56-36 girls basketball victory over the homestanding Northwood Panthers on Thursday evening.

Williams also had 13 points and three blocks, while Angel Pierce (14 points), Cianna McCready (12 rebounds) and Bella Bosken (six assists, five steals) also helped the Eagles from Blountville, Tennessee, improve to 10-4.

Northwood was led by Olivia Cardwell, who pumped in 12 points.

Another Olivia – Olivia Briggs – added nine points in the setback.

The crew from Saltville was outscored 15-6 in the third quarter as that run gave Tri-Cities all the momentum it needed.