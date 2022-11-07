Abingdon dominates 3D meet

Abingdon High School’s distance-running dominance continued on Thursday afternoon.

The Falcons swept the team and individual titles at the VHSL Region 3D cross country championships at the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton, Virginia.

Abingdon’s girls beat Christiansburg by 38 points as standout senior Makaleigh Jessee cruised to the individual crown in 18:45.70. That was nearly a minute better than runner-up and teammate Josie Jackson, who clocked in at 19:43.91.

Jessee revealed via her social media accounts on Tuesday that she had committed to continue her running career at Tennessee Tech.

Cecelia Johnson (sixth, 20:22.01), Elaina Bakker (seventh, 20:26.88), Amanda Ferrante (10th, 20:52.23) and Aleah Dorn (15th, 21:54.24) also led the way for AHS.

Abingdon’s boys beat Christiansburg by 28 points with race winner Jack Bundy (15:56.69) set-ting the pace.

Rives Boltwood of the Falcons was runner-up in 16:04.66, while Gregory Poisson (fifth, 16:40.19), Bramley Childress (seventh, 17:05.99) and Henry Pillion (14th, 17:43.30) had top finishes for the defending state champs.

The VHSL Class 3 state meet will be held Nov. 12 in Salem.