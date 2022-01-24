1 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $269,900

Nestled in the mountains of Elk Creek Virginia is this spectacular rustic cabin on 4.35 acres. Step back in time and sit on the covered front porch and enjoy the GORGEOUS VIEW of the Iron Mountain Ridgeline. Warm up in the winter with the new wood-burning stove or the propane floor ducted heat which heats the home as well. In the summer months there is also air an conditioning unit as central AC. Authentic rustic charm on display throughout this home with beautiful beamed vaulted ceilings which allow plenty of light as to not make this cabin dark inside. Large 1 bedroom and the log stairway leads you up to the huge loft area where you have room for 2-4 more twin beds as the current owner's have it set up now. 2 full bathrooms. One bath has a clawfoot tub with a shower attachment. This open concept cabin flows into the large kitchen/dining combo area with plenty of space and cabinets for storage. New wood burning stove and all new ductwork. Multiple outbuildings on property.