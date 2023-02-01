Opioid manufacturer makes first payment with funds going out to localities

Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Virginia will receive its first payment from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt this week. The commonwealth’s initial payment is $3,488,576.07, which will be divided among Virginia, the Opioid Abatement Authority, and the localities.

The payments, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office, were expected to be rolled out throughout the week.

Of the nearly $3.5 million payment, the authority received just over $1.9 million and the state took in $523,286.41. The remaining $1,046,572.82 was divided among localities that took part in legal action against opioid manufacturers and is distributed based on a set local apportionment formula that takes into account a locality’s population and the opioid epidemic’s impact on the community.

In this area, Bland County will receive 0.147% of the total, or $1,538.48, and Floyd County will be allocated just slightly more at $1,904.78.

Smyth County will take in 0.592%, which equates to $6,195.77. Wythe County will receive $6,719.06 and Washington County will get $10,423.97.

At 1.606% of the total, Tazewell County will receive $16,808.13.

This payment is the first from an expected $24.6 million over the next eight years, assuming Mallinckrodt does not prepay the settlement. Should Mallinckrodt opt to prepay the settlement in the next 18 months, Virginia is expected to receive approximately $17 million, according to the release. Mallinckrodt’s decision regarding long-term payment does not affect this week’s initial payment of nearly $3.5 million.

“At the Office of Attorney General, we will continue to pursue important settlement funding for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Securing and executing multi-million dollar settlements will significantly impact Virginia’s fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Miyares in the statement.