You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: Cocoa PuffsBreed: Hound mixAge: 2 monthsAdoption Fee: $225Foster... View on PetFinder
Cocoa Puffs
A Barren Springs man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday morning in the 2020 shooting death of his stepson.
Wytheville’s historic Millwald Theatre is gearing up to reopen this summer and, now, one of the most important steps of the theater’s revitali…
When Joel and Vanessa Jerkins opened J.J.’s Restaurant and Sports Bar nine years ago, the husband-and-wife team probably never thought they’d be operating a gardening store one day that sells everything for growing, harvesting and infusing needs.
A wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded. A jury awarded the man's widow $3 million in damages earlier this year and a judge signed the order in late March. The woman, who said she does not expect to collect the money awarded to her, said the suit was her way of seeking justice in her husband's death.
Excitement is building as Marion’s waterpark prepares to open in about a month. Town officials report that at least 30 private parties have already been booked.
Jarrod Lusk said this week becoming branch manager of the Skyline National Bank in town and returning to Floyd is a “dream come true.”
A sailor from Floyd was recently recognized as Sea Sailor of the Year (Atlantic) by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Olivia Wyatt and Colton Ferland may just be in middle school, but they are already thinking about the problems their towns face and how they m…
The Bland County School Board has completed its search for a new superintendent and is pleased to announce the selection of Bland County nativ…