 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cocoa Puffs

Cocoa Puffs

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: Cocoa PuffsBreed: Hound mixAge: 2 monthsAdoption Fee: $225Foster... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

A wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded. A jury awarded the man's widow $3 million in damages earlier this year and a judge signed the order in late March. The woman, who said she does not expect to collect the money awarded to her, said the suit was her way of seeking justice in her husband's death. 