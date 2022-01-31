3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $99,000

This 3 bedroom one bath home has been completely remolded inside from new sheet rock, new electrical and new plumbing. This home also has a new heat pump, new roof, new laminate flooring along with original hard wood floors. Laundry room has been moved upstairs but the hook ups are still available in the basement There are two bedrooms downstairs and a larger bedroom upstairs. This home offers street parking and also has a garage and parking in the back. This property is located in town and is convenient to all Tazewell has to offer and its also not far from the four wheeler trails. Call today to get your viewing scheduled.