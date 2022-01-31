This 3 bedroom one bath home has been completely remolded inside from new sheet rock, new electrical and new plumbing. This home also has a new heat pump, new roof, new laminate flooring along with original hard wood floors. Laundry room has been moved upstairs but the hook ups are still available in the basement There are two bedrooms downstairs and a larger bedroom upstairs. This home offers street parking and also has a garage and parking in the back. This property is located in town and is convenient to all Tazewell has to offer and its also not far from the four wheeler trails. Call today to get your viewing scheduled.
3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $99,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meeting in Wytheville on Jan. 18, local grand jurors returned indictments ranging from drug possession to malicious wounding.
A store returning to Wytheville and an artist’s home décor shop are making business news this week. In Marion, a longtime thrift store is look…
Marion Police and Smyth County deputies are investigating after a firearm was discharged during a dispute at the Smyth Valley Crossing shoppin…
A Wythe County Public Schools bus driver was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way on Friday after being accused of pulling into the …
Two Washington County residents have been hired to help grow outdoor recreation and tourism in Damascus.
As another weekend forecast calls for wintry weather across the state, we recall the travels of those stuck for more than 24 hours on I-95 between Richmond and D.C.
A Bland County resident lost his dogs in a fire Friday.
Jade Murray would sit and daydream about becoming her own boss. Until, one day, the Abingdon entrepreneur decided to make it happen.
A Wytheville native is breaking barriers in the Army. Abby Blount is one of only a few female Apache helicopter pilots and is one of only 92 w…
The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man killed in Saltville Monday morning.