Marion Fire-EMS has added a new gadget outside the station to help furry friends in the community stay cool this summer.

The Pet Hydration Station is a self-filling water container made of PVC pipe and painted to look like a Dalmatian, the breed of pooch often associated with fire stations.

Firefighter Brett Miller said the section of Main Street in front of the fire station sees a lot of foot traffic this time of year, many of those people with pets in tow for exercise.

"Also, we see a lot of people out with their dogs during downtown events and we want to make sure their dogs are staying hydrated in the summer heat as well," Miller said.

“We thought if we can have a place here for dogs to get a drink of water, that’d be great," he said.

As a bonus, Miller said the town’s new watering hole will give staff members the opportunity to interact with the community outside of their official duties.

He encouraged anyone out and about with their pets to bring them by for a sip.