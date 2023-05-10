This week, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is recognizing the men and women who promote long-lasting public safety and serve on the front line of Virginia’s prisons.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed May 7-13 to be Correctional Officers Week in Virginia, honoring those who serve as correctional officers in the Commonwealth.

“Correctional officers are at the forefront of the department’s mission of protecting and helping people to be better,” said Harold Clarke, director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. “The success of the department takes a team effort and correctional officers play a vital role in the agency’s goal of helping others. Our officers deserve to be recognized for their hard work, courage, and dedication. They serve as positive influences for inmates who are looking to become valued members of society upon re-entry.”

The department has consistently maintained one of the lowest recidivism rates in the nation, most recently 20.6%.

VADOC is the largest state agency in Virginia and more than half of its employees are correctional officers.