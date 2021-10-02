Brand new townhome in the heart of Marion! Easy walking distance to downtown. This beautifully landscaped home can easily be one level living with lots of extra space for friends and family visits. The main level has an attached two-car garage, two bedrooms, two baths, kitchen, laundry and a large living/dining area with fireplace (gas logs already in place!). The lower level has two additional bedrooms, additional bath, and a bonus/family room with an additional fireplace (gas logs in place!). Both fireplaces are Heatilators with remote controls. Lower level has a patio overlooking the river and the upper level has a deck directly above the patio. All windows tilt for cleaning. Siding is LP SmartSide. Above the garage is a rental apartment with a kitchen, bedroom, bath, dining/living space all its own. The apartment has a tenant in place. There is a fire pit for the townhome complex on the river. Retirees or those looking for a home with low maintenance, this is the place!
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $449,000
