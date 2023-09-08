On Sunday, Sept. 4, Wythe Raceway was a packed house!

The anticipation of Sunday’s race had grown throughout the week. The American All-Star Series Pro Late Model series $10,000 to win had everyone on their toes! Even the 50/50 jackpot to help support the local high school volleyball team grew to almost $4,000! The winning ticket belonged to a fan who was celebrating his birthday at Wythe Raceway!

With the track in pristine condition, much desired after the last couple of races in the mud bowl, the race to take first place was in the heart and sights of every driver. However, the back straightaway had other ideas. It proved to be a growling point for the Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Mini class race. Derek Farris and Kevin Atwell collided to send Atwell launching over the guard rail and into the track light pole. Atwell was taken to the hospital to be checked out. All prayers for the drivers, crews and families appreciated.

In the Aschenbach Super Street race, in nearly the same place, Keith Griffitts and Jerry Dillow ended up in a T-bone formation. No injuries were sustained in this wreck, but many thanks go out to Cline’s Towing service and all our first responder crews and staff. There were several other wrecks and spin outs throughout the night. With patience thinning and adrenaline pumping the response times to all were even better than usual. Everyone was on top of their game!

However, the night belonged to Jeremy Steele of York, South Carolina, as he took home the American All-Star Series $10,000 purse. When interviewed, Steele stated that he was surprised by the results of the race, thanked sponsors and congratulated the other winning drivers, Jesse Lowe of Crossville, Tennessee, who took second and Matt Long of Concord, North Carolina, who took home third. Even though the red flags caused the race to go into the wee hours of the morning a good time was had by all.

Next week, dirt slinging action is back on Saturday night for the Mike Keith season finale. Double Points 2023 Championship Decider! Come get your fill of dirt racing action until next season!