PH crushes Holston

Baleigh Belcher doled out 25 assists as Patrick Henry continued to own the Hogoheegee District with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 hammering of Holston on Wednesday night.

The Rebels (17-8, 9-0) also received 14 kills from Lauren Stauffer, 18 kills from Avery Maiden and a 15-assists, four-ace stat line from Sydney Taylor.

Holston was led by Lucy Reid’s nine assists, while Alexa Thompson tallied six digs. Reid and Hannah Milhorne added three digs apiece.

Lebanon shuts out Cavs

Avery Russell had 17 assists, Jules Stanley tallied 10 service points and nine kills and Morgan Varrney contributed

seven kills and seven digs in the Pioneers’ 25-5, 25-15, 25-10 victory over the Cavaliers.

Battle outlasts Falcons

Molly Little had 23 kills, Jacqueline Hill added 16 digs and nine kills and Mackenzie Smith tallied eight kills in the Trojans’ 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9 Mountain 7 District win over the Falcons.

Gracie Statzer (26 kills), Emma Kiser (26 assists) and Riley Cvetkovski (33 digs) were the stat leaders for AHS. Katy Creasy (13 assists), Caylee Muncy (10 digs), Ella Woods (six kills) and Mary Hitch (six kills) also played well for the Falcons, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Battle blanks Lee High

Mackenzie Smith and Jacqueline Hill stuffed the stat sheet as the John Battle Trojans topped Lee High for a 25-11, 25-19, 25-16 Mountain 7 District victory.

Smith had 11 assists, 10 kills, nine digs and three aces, while Hill amassed 11 kills, eight digs and three aces.

Allison Smith’s 14 digs were also among the highlights of the sweep.

Panthers whip Cavs

Michela Snodgrass slammed down 11 kills as Northwood had no trouble in prevailing 25-3, 25-18, 25-15 over Hogoheegee District rival Holston.

Olivia Briggs (16 digs), Maddie Lowe (18 service points, five kills) and Sydney Carter (12 digs, five kills) also played well for the Panthers.

Twelfth-graders Ashton Keith (six digs, three kills) and Molly Turner (three kills, two digs) were the leaders for Holston on Senior Night. Emily Campbell added two aces for the Cavaliers.