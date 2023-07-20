Happy anniversary to Jimmy Albert on July 26, Ami Kirk on July 27 and Cody Hoback on July 30. Happy anniversary to Ralph and Carolyn Kidd on July 26.

The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message on Sunday morning was “One Body, One Spirit, One Hope.” The choir’s anthem was “In Christ Alone.”

Our church yard sale went well over the last weekend. Thanks to everyone who donated items for the sale, those who volunteered to work, and especially all those who came out to stop. Those of us who worked enjoyed some good fellowship.

The United Women of Faith will be sponsoring a church picnic at Rural Retreat Lake on Sept. 9. More details later.

Faith promise Sunday is July 23.

The book club will meet on Thursday, July 27, at 4 p.m.

Quote: “He who can bottle his temper is a real corker.”

Bible verse: “People with integrity walk safely, but those who follow crooked paths will slip and fall.” Proverbs 10:9 (NLT).

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Betty W. Crabtree, Charles Crockett and Paul Hagen.

Marcella Taylor and I both volunteered at the Lions Club Carnival on Monday night. I worked again on Tuesday night. Thanks to this group for everything it does for our community.

A fellowship lunch was held on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. This was our Christmas in July event, and we played several games of bingo. Our new minister, Paige, led us in some Christmas songs and carols. A nice lunch was enjoyed at noon.

We have been having some hot and humid weather recently.

Our prayer concerns include all those on the sick list, those having surgery, those who have lost loved ones, our friends and neighbors.

My recent visitors have been J.D., Nathan, Justin, P.J., Jayden and Eli.