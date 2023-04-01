Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has announced the remainder of its lineup for the 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, scheduled for Sept. 8-10 in downtown Bristol, Va.-Tenn., which includes previously announced headliners Nickel Creek, Margo Price, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, and Wilderado.

New additions announced this week include Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Sierra Hull, Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Band, Daniel Donato, Alison Brown, Jim Lauderdale, Adia Victoria, Oliver Wood Trio, Sons of the East, Illiterate Light, Handmade Moments, TK & The Holy Know Nothings, The Quebe Sisters, and others.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion’s has a long tradition of female inclusivity within its lineup. Approximately 46% of the acts booked in 2023 are women or include bands with at least one female. In celebration of the groundbreaking women who came before them, festival goers are encouraged to take in the special exhibit “I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music” on display now through Dec. 31 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, located steps away from a main entrance into the festival.

The exhibit honors the hidden heroines, activists, and commercial success stories of women that have impacted the roots and branches of old-time music, past and present. From iconic musicians like Mother Maybelle and Sara Carter, Ola Belle Reed, Elizabeth Cotten, Lily May Ledford, Hazel Dickens, Etta Baker and Alice Gerrard to torchbearers and innovators Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Martha Spencer and Molly Tuttle, the exhibit was curated by a women-led content team at the museum and will be the first exhibition by the museum designed to travel to other institutions. Tickets to tour the museum and the special exhibit are sold separately. Tour of special exhibit is included in the price of regular museum admission.

In conjunction with the special exhibit, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is partnering with The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail to bring old-time music by the Mustard Cutters, The Loose Strings Band, Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia, Whitetop Mountain Band, and Addie Levy to the museum during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. A festival wristband will be required to attend.

Weekend passes to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion are on sale now at BristolRhythm.com. The deadline for food and vendor applications closes online March 31; apply through website.