Cabin Located in th Beautiful Elk Creek Valley of Grayson County VA. 2 brdroom, 2 baths with 2 master suites, one on main level with 2 living areas. This floor plan is cozy and well laid out with privacy on both levels. The upstairs suite has it's own entance and there are 2 covered porches to take in the beautiful views on both levels as well. Surrounded by agricultural land and beautiful mountain views, this home is easliy accessible from a paved, state maintained road yet maintains the feel of privacy. The 1.74 acres is mostly level with a small pond and beautiful wetland area for bird watching. Located in close proximity to Jefferson National Forest, the New River and stocked trout streams, this is a great weekend home or permanent residence. Current owner has a strong B&B program.
2 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $214,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Rocky Sims got his first tattoo when he was 17 years old. He bought a do-it-yourself kit. He immediately fell in love with the ancient art of …
- Updated
A Marion man has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a fentanyl containing s…
A former corrections officer awaiting trial on child pornography charges has now been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
One Monday morning in early March, John Moody was out and about on his Crockett area farm, hauling hay to feed his 50 cows. But first, before …
It doesn’t happen every day that an independent filmmaker uses the idyllic scenery and people of Southwest Virginia to make a movie.
- Updated
Name: J.P. Agee
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office conducted a “round up” of recently indicted individuals on Friday, Oct. 22, and more than half of the 81 tot…
- Updated
Somic America in Wytheville, General Dynamics in Marion and Scholle IPN in Chilhowie were among the winners of the Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing annual manufacturing awards.
A Smyth County youth wrestling coach was indicted on Tuesday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic devi…
- Updated
Name: Dreama A. Gills Hatcher