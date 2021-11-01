2 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $214,900

Cabin Located in th Beautiful Elk Creek Valley of Grayson County VA. 2 brdroom, 2 baths with 2 master suites, one on main level with 2 living areas. This floor plan is cozy and well laid out with privacy on both levels. The upstairs suite has it's own entance and there are 2 covered porches to take in the beautiful views on both levels as well. Surrounded by agricultural land and beautiful mountain views, this home is easliy accessible from a paved, state maintained road yet maintains the feel of privacy. The 1.74 acres is mostly level with a small pond and beautiful wetland area for bird watching. Located in close proximity to Jefferson National Forest, the New River and stocked trout streams, this is a great weekend home or permanent residence. Current owner has a strong B&B program.