Pastor Aubrey Whitlow’s message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Church on Sunday, Feb. 12, was from Acts 9 and several other Scriptures reminding us to encourage each other in our faith journey. When Saul was on his way to Damascus to arrest and persecute the followers of Jesus, he was struck blind by Jesus and became a believer. The other believers were afraid of him, but Barnabas assured them that Saul was ready to help them spread the good news of Jesus Christ. Saul’s name was changed to Paul and he became a trusted servant of God. We, too, can be servants of our Lord and Savior by loving and serving others as Jesus taught us to. What joy and peace we receive as we do so!
Happy birthday to Betty Horne on Feb. 20, Mildred Green on Feb. 21 and Sammy Frye on Feb. 27.
Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; teachers; pastors; social workers; people of Ukraine; all disaster victims and world peace.
Around 30 senior adults gathered at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for a morning of bingo, food and fellowship. Everyone enjoyed this time together.
With the “iffy” weather forecast for Sunday, we weren’t sure if we should have church service. It turned out we did and we were very blessed. We got very little snow late in the day and it was gone by Monday morning.
Gladys, Thelma, Edna, Phyllis and I enjoyed the widows-only Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday evening.
Have a great week and count your blessings.