Pastor Aubrey Whitlow’s message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Church on Sunday, Feb. 12, was from Acts 9 and several other Scriptures reminding us to encourage each other in our faith journey. When Saul was on his way to Damascus to arrest and persecute the followers of Jesus, he was struck blind by Jesus and became a believer. The other believers were afraid of him, but Barnabas assured them that Saul was ready to help them spread the good news of Jesus Christ. Saul’s name was changed to Paul and he became a trusted servant of God. We, too, can be servants of our Lord and Savior by loving and serving others as Jesus taught us to. What joy and peace we receive as we do so!