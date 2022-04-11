 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $109,900

Great views come with this just totally refurbished 3 BR, 2 BA manufactured home...new flooring, fixtures, paint, blinds thru-out. New countertops in Kitchen & both baths. Ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen has lots of cabinets & panty with in-kitchen dining area. Primary bath has shower, hall bath has tub/shower enclosure. Cute starter home, retirement spot or second home in the mountains. Nice lot with front and back decks. Large outbuilding needs some flooring repair - watch your step going in. Located in the county, no town taxes. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy.

