VERY WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH WITH A FULL BASEMENT! THIS HOME HAS BEEN GIVEN GREAT CARE OVER THE YEARS. IT OFFERS A LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CORIAN COUNTER TOPS. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ALL WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. THERE'S A PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A WOOD BURNING STOVE. THE HOUSE HAS REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, HEAT PUMP & METAL ROOF. THERE'S AN ATTACHED CARPORT AND A NICE PATIO IN BACK. THE LOCATION COULD NOT BE MORE CONVENIENT! THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL AND WILL MOVE QUICKLY! CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT NOW!
2 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $108,000
