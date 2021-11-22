 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $108,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $108,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $108,000

VERY WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH WITH A FULL BASEMENT! THIS HOME HAS BEEN GIVEN GREAT CARE OVER THE YEARS. IT OFFERS A LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CORIAN COUNTER TOPS. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ALL WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. THERE'S A PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A WOOD BURNING STOVE. THE HOUSE HAS REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, HEAT PUMP & METAL ROOF. THERE'S AN ATTACHED CARPORT AND A NICE PATIO IN BACK. THE LOCATION COULD NOT BE MORE CONVENIENT! THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL AND WILL MOVE QUICKLY! CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT NOW!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Silcox gets prison time
The Floyd Press

Silcox gets prison time

  • Updated

Floyd County musician admitted in Circuit Court Tuesday that he engaged in a “consensual” sexual relationship with a minor in 2019 and was sen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics