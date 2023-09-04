A partnership between Smyth County and the towns of Chilhowie and Marion to bolster EMS is closer to reality. Both town councils have now inked an agreement that calls for the county to cover funding gaps for the towns while allowing the established crews of Marion Fire-EMS and Chilhowie Fire & EMS to continue their current operations.

The Chilhowie council OK’d the agreement early in August, while the Marion council gave its nod Aug. 21.

Marion councilman Jim Barker told his peers that it was “time for us to approve” the agreement. The council did so.

While the Chilhowie council had already approved the contract, its members met again last week to talk about one of the stipulations, which is equalizing pay among the departments.

County Administrator Shawn Utt told the council that no one wants Smyth County or Chilhowie to be the training ground for other agencies as can happen when personnel are trained and then find higher paying jobs.

Chilhowie Fire & EMS Chief David Haynes told officials that not as many people are entering first-responder professions now. A recent ad for a position, he said, yielded no applications. He expressed hope that these wage adjustments would correct that situation.

Haynes also noted that Chilhowie’s starting pay is significantly less than Smyth County’s or Marion’s. This move, he said, is an attempt to equalize that. Ultimately, he said, “That’s good. That’s fair.”

The council agreed to adjust the wages and also said it would review any situations where law enforcement officer salaries also needed to be addressed.

The agreement also calls on the two agencies to provide Advanced Life Support on all calls, be out the door on calls in three minutes or less, consider a full-time chief/supervisor (Marion), demonstrate accountability on capital/budgeting expenses, and communicate personnel concerns with the county.

Through the formal agreement, which still needs to be OK’d by supervisors, the county will fund EMS costs that aren’t covered by reimbursements from insurances.

County officials have said a review of the situation will be done in October.

Town Manager John Clark said the localities have come a long way in EMS discussions. He reiterated an expression he used earlier about the agreement: “This is a red-letter day.”