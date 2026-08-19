Smyth County Chamber of Commerce announces its Best of Smyth County award winners Aug 19, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Kevin McDonald, Hungry Mother State Park's manager, accepts the park's multiple Best Of awards, from Sarah Gillespie, the chamber's executive director. Submitted photo The Museum of the Middle Appalachians won best museum. Submitted photo Marion's Lincoln Theatre claimed the title of best live music venue. Submitted photo Smyth Animal Rescue was awarded the title of best civic organization or nonprofit. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Smyth County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Bank of Marion, announced the winners of the 2026 Best of Smyth County Awards.kAm|@C6 E92? `[d__ 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 42DE 32==@ED 24C@DD ba 42E68@C:6D[ C64@8?:K:?8 3FD:?6DD6D[ 2EEC24E:@?D[ 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D]k^AmkAmQ%96 q6DE @7 $>JE9 r@F?EJ pH2C5D 2C6 2 46=63C2E:@? @7 E96 3FD:?6DD6D[ @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 2?5 2EEC24E:@?D E92E >2<6 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ F?:BF6[Q D2:5 q2:=6J z:?8[ |6>36CD9:A 2?5 tG6?ED r@@C5:?2E@C 7@C E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46] Q(6 2C6 :?4C65:3=J 8C2E67F= E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ DF3>:EE65 ?@>:?2E:@?D 2?5 A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E96 7:?2=:DE G@E:?8 AC@46DD] %96 6?E9FD:2D> 2?5 DFAA@CE D9@H? 3J @FC 4@>>F?:EJ >256 E9:D J62CVD AC@8C2> 2 EC6>6?5@FD DF446DD] (6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 6IA2?5:?8 E96 AC@8C2> :? E96 J62CD E@ 4@>6]Qk^Am People are also reading… A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Chilhowie High grad among winners of statewide Women's STEAM-H Essay Contest Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 Families of JMU students killed in crash collect $2 million in settlements Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? 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