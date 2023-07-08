Populations of feral swine have become established in several areas of Virginia (e.g., Lee, Wise, Culpeper, Orange, Chesapeake), often bringing devastating effects on agriculture and private property; however, these are the populations that USDA-Wildlife Services and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources know about and have been working to reduce.

It’s the ones that they don’t yet know about that have been springing up in new areas and often at some distance from the closest known spots that are most worrisome and of greatest interest in discovering.

Dr. Jim Parkhurst, associate professor of Wildlife Science and Extension Wildlife Specialist, Virginia Cooperative Extension, had this to say about growing feral hog issues. “These new populations often are the result of individuals illegally trapping hogs and releasing a small number of founding hogs in secluded areas with the intent of establishing new populations to hunt.”

“Although some of this illegal trapping is occurring in areas associated with a known population here in Virginia, it’s much more worrisome that animals captured outside of Virginia, ones that potentially may be carrying parasites or diseases not found here, have been brought into the state and released; this can have substantial economic and/or biological implications.”

“Much of this recent nefarious activity has been suspected along our border counties with North Carolina, but there are other suspect ‘hotspots’ of new activity elsewhere in the state as well. Therefore, we are asking for the public’s help in bringing any new sightings of hog activity to our attention so that confirmation of presence can be confirmed and feral swine problems can be nipped before they become a threat to commodities, property, and public safety.”

Feral swine cause significant economic damage (current national estimates exceed $1.5 billion per year) and physical damage to property, crops, and livestock; they are hosts and potential vectors in the spread of numerous diseases; and they prey on and compete directly with native species. Their method of foraging (i.e., rooting behavior) leads to trampling of vegetation, compaction of soils, and erosion and sedimentation in waterways.

As feral swine populations have grown and encroached on suburbanized areas, the incidence of vehicle-swine collisions and resulting personal injury and insurance costs has also increased. Given feral swine’s rapidly growing geographic distribution and the severity of their devastating activities, the need for heightened awareness and greater understanding of the types of conflicts caused by feral swine is important.

Feral swine congregate in family units known as “sounders,” which typically include one or more sows and perhaps several generations of offspring. Sounders usually contain anywhere from two to 20 individuals, but they can have as many as 40 or more animals.

Feral swine are opportunistic omnivores, which means they will eat just about any form of meat or plant-based food wherever and whenever available. Adults typically consume about 3% to 5% of their body weight each day, which, over the course of a year, adds up to about one ton of food per pig per year. Swine seek hard and soft mast (i.e., shelled nuts like acorns and soft, seasonal fruits of trees and shrubs) when available, but they also consume herbaceous vegetation, roots and tubers, and grains.

They also consume carrion, invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles, eggs, birds, small mammals, or young livestock; in some cases, they even may cannibalize juvenile hogs. In suburban areas, feral swine have been known to use pet food left outdoors, compost (where accessible), and edible waste they can access by knocking over garbage containers left curbside. Large sections of agricultural fields and/or row crops can be devastated in as little as a single night of foraging activity by free-roaming swine.

Despite being fairly large animals with relatively short legs, they can reach speeds up to 30 mph over short distances. When threatened or cornered, swine often circle up with the adults facing outward and the young protected in the center of the circle. Feral swine do not maintain large home ranges, which average 0.5 to 3.0 square miles in size. The range size depends in part on the quality and abundance of food resources in the area. During periods of low food availability, swine can travel as many as 15 miles in search of food or water.

Feral swine are susceptible to and carriers of up to 45 different parasites (both internal and external types) and diseases — including swine brucellosis, pseudorabies virus, leptospirosis, tuberculosis, swine fever, and foot and mouth disease — many of which are transmissible to humans, livestock, or domestic pets. Surveillance testing has confirmed the presence of eight different reportable diseases in swine captured in Virginia, including pseudorabies virus, swine brucellosis, influenza A, leptospirosis, porcine respiratory reproductive syndrome, toxoplasmosis, trichinosis, and porcine epidemic diarrhea virus. The greatest disease prevalence currently exists among swine in far Southwest Virginia.

At present, no feral swine have been reported in Smyth County, but an undetermined population has been reported in Washington, Grayson, Russell and Tazewell counties. Bland County (as well as Lee, Wise and Scott Counties) has been declared “occupied” by the Virginia office of USDA_APHIS Wildlife Services.

Shooting is often promoted as a cost-effective, easy, and selective method of population management. Despite these advantages, when used alone, shooting is not an effective long-term option for several reasons. Because shooting can eliminate only one animal per shot taken, it is impossible to remove an entire sounder before the remaining individuals scatter at the sound of the first shot. Even with multiple shooters, eliminating the entire sounder rarely occurs. In addition, those that escape now become harder to kill once they associate shooters with guns as a threat. However, when used as a “mop-up” tool after conducting a trapping program, shooting may prove useful to remove a small number of wayward individuals from the original sounder.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.