It’s where it all began. In 1999, Pipestem Resort State Park hosted the first Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tournament. Completing the historic 25th season, the Tour found its way back to the popular West Virginia State Park championship venue for the season ending two-day Tour Championship. Friendly volunteers and resort staff greeted the aspiring young players setting the stage for a memorable two days of golf. “We greatly appreciate the hospitality of Pipestem Head Professional Steve Robertson and the staff. They made us feel very welcomed and provided a fantastic experience for the players,” said Dewayne Belcher, tour coordinator.

17-18 Age Group Par 72 6645 Yards

Blake Hogan of Forest broke the tie with first round co-leader Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg by firing an even par 72 for the second consecutive day to win the age group. Hogan’s 144 total over 36 holes was helped by a closing nine score of 35 (one under par) that included 2 birdies. Gillespie kept things tight by making 9 consecutive pars during the round, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Hogan. Hunter Howard of Shawsville was third with a 36 hole total of 162.

Gillespie did capture the Player of the Year honor by accumulating the most points during the season. Hogan, Howard, Colton Ferrell of Newport and Colin McClintic of Abingdon joined Gillespie on the All-Star Team.

15-16 Age Group Par 72 6626 Yards

Peyton Mason of Willis won the age group with a 36 hole total of 146. After an opening round of even par 72, Mason played steady golf mixing two birdies among 12 pars and 4 bogeys to secure the victory. In close pursuit was Harris Camp of Roanoke. Camp had moved to 2 under par after 11 holes, but couldn’t sustain the momentum on the way to the finish allowing Mason to escape with the first place flag. Rocky Frye of Bramwell, West Virginia, posted the low round of the day with a two under par 70 and finished 3rd with a score of 149. Frye made 5 birdies on his way to the sub-par round. Gage Hogan of Forest was 4th with a score of 151, followed by Hunter Crist at 152. Crist helped his score with an even par 70 on the second day of competition.

Mason was named Player of the Year in the age group. Camp, Frye, Crist, and Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg joined Mason on the All-Star Team.

13-14 Age Group Par 72 5847 Yards

Evan Singleton of Pulaski made a birdie on the difficult par 3 17th hole to win the age group by a single shot over friend and fellow competitor Tyler Stover of Beckley, West Virginia. The two were paired together on both days and displayed great sportsmanship as they battled over 36 holes. Singleton posted rounds of 80 and 78 Stover had scores of 79-80. Jack Herbert of Blacksburg was 3rd with a score of 163 followed by Mike Bateman of Salem at 165.

Stover was able to secure Player of the Year honors by accumulating the most points throughout the season in the age group. Singleton, Herbert, Bateman, and Brody Thomas of Glade Spring joined Stover on the All-Star Team.

10-12 Age Group Par 36 2517 Yards

Josiah Underwood of Floyd made par on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the age group over Seth Alba of Blacksburg. Scores of the two players mirrored each other as they both tallied a 9 hole total of 39 on the first day of competition and 37 on the second day. Colson Tickle of Ripplemead was third with a score of 79. JJ Robertson of Blacksburg and Liam Smith of Elliston tied for 4th with scores of 80.

Alba was named Player of the Year in the age group. Underwood, Robertson, Tickle, Smith, and Wallace joined Alba on the All-Star Team.

9 and Under Age Group Par 36 1954 Yards

Michael Brown of Blacksburg won the age group with a 2 day total of 89. Connor Kitts of Bluefield was second with a score of 107. Matthew French finished 3rd with a score of 129.

Kitts was the Player of the Year in the age group. Brown, French, Silas Edmonds of Wytheville and Colton Caudill, also of Wytheville, joined Kitts on the All-Star Team.

This concludes the 25th season of the Blue Ridge Junior Tour.