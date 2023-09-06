Kiwanis Club of Marion President Ken Osborne presented a contribution to Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County Executive Director Sarah Gillespie for the Imagination Library fundraising Ducky Derby Project. The Kiwanis Club contributed $500 to the chamber in support of the Dolly Parton-led program that provides books to children in the United States. The Kiwanis Club celebrated with Gillespie. The club meets each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Holston Hills Golf Course’s Wooden Pickle ballroom. Guests are welcome. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.