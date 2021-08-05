 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sugar Grove - $68,900

RUSTIC CABIN ON .48 ACRES ON CAMP ROAD. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE COUNTRYSIDE AND ROLLING PASTURES AWAITS THE NEW OWNER. THIS PROPERTY IS READY FOR THE NEW OWNERS UPDATES. THE PROPERTY CAN SLEEP 8 COMFORTABLY. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN GIVES ALL THE SPACE YOU WILL NEED FOR COOKING AND ENTERTAINING. THERE IS AN OUTBUILDING FOR STORAGE. THIS CABIN IS THE PERFECT GETAWAY, HURRY AND CHECK IT OUT!! BUYER AND BUYERS AGENT TO RESEARCH INTERNET OPTIONS. HOA IS YEARLY.

