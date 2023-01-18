Community Calendar

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

SCION WOOD WORKSHOP. On Saturday, Jan. 28, at noon at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St. in Wytheville, David Danner, with the Wythe Bland Region Master Gardeners, will present a free workshop on collecting Scion wood. He will explain how it is needed to start new trees from favorite apple trees that are reaching the end of their productive lives. Scion wood needs to be collected and stored during the dormant season and then grafted in the early spring to grow new trees. Grafting will be done in a later workshop. For more information, call or text David Danner at 276-223-7773.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

HS WILLIAMS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION. HS Williams Co., headquartered in Smyth County, will celebrate its 60th anniversary at a Smyth County After Hours event. The Smyth County Chamber of Commerce will host the milestone celebration on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvre and a cash bar at the General Francis Marion Hotel in downtown Marion. To RSVP, call the commerce at 276-783-3161 or email info@smythchamber.org.

CLYBURN RIDGE HIKE. A Hungry Mother State Park interpreter will guide a free Clyburn Ridge Hike on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Along the way, the interpreter will cover a variety of topics that touch on area history, culture and natural history. Meet at the Clyburn Trailhead.

PAPER MAKING. Meet at Hungry Mother State Park’s Discovery Center to learn how paper is made and create a card. The free session will take place on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

LARRY GATLIN IN CONCERT. The Lincoln Theatre in downtown Marion will host Larry Gatlin in concert on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 for premium seats and $38 for orchestra and balcony seats. Visit www.thelincoln.org/.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH DAY. The annual Woolly Mammoth Day is set for Jan. 28. The festivities include breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Northwood High School cafeteria and then move outdoors for Woolly’s prediction about winter’s length. Tickets are $10 and will be pre-sold at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians and the Saltville Town Hall. The event is a fundraiser for the Saltville museum.

COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 1-3 p.m. Feeding Southwest Virginia will host a community food distribution at the Saltville Lifetime Wellness Center parking lot at 345 Palmer Ave. The distribution is for Virginia residents only. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, contact Matt Thompson at 276-628-9266 Ext. 8015 or mthompson@feedingswva.org.

FUNNIEST MAN IN AMERICA. The Lincoln Theatre in Marion will host comedian James Gregory, self-dubbed the Funniest Man in America, on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for premium seats are $58 and orchestra and balcony seats are $44. Visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS. Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn will be among the guests for the next Song of the Mountains concert taping at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

WINTER MARKET. The Marion Farmers Market will host a winter market on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until noon.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.