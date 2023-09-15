In an effort to support our community in finding affordable high-speed internet access, the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library is pleased to announce a series of informative workshops to help residents gain access to this vital resource.

Workshops will be held at the Wythe County Public Library on September 28th at 5:30 pm and at the Rural Retreat Public Library on October 19th at 5:30 pm. Great giveaways will be given away at each workshop. Recipients will be selected at random from those attending the workshop. One gift per person. One iPad will be given away at each event. Other gifts include gifts cards to local and online businesses.

WGRL has been selected for an Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Workshop Grant.

The grant is powered by a contribution from AT&T, the Public Library Association (PLA) has selected more than 200 public libraries across 45 states to host digital literacy and ACP workshops. WGRL is fortunate to be one of those libraries selected to host ACP Workshops in Grayson and Wythe County.

In collaboration with AT&T, PLA has developed the ACP basics digital course and workshop materials.

The workshop is designed to help families and households identify the information they need and how to apply for the program. Other instructions are available on how to use the Internet through DigitalLearn.org. and through the WGRL branch libraries.

ACP from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) helps families and households with affordable internet service. ACP is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the Internet/Broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. Come by one of the following workshops to learn more about ACP.

For further information please contact your local WGRL branch library. For updates on workshops please check our website (wgrlib.org) and our Facebook page.