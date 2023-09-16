September is National Library Card month nationwide. To encourage patrons to get or renew a library card, SCPL is offering amnesty on all overdue fines for the entire month. Call or visit any SCPL location to request that overdue fines be forgiven. We want you back!

SCPL has received quite a few new books recently. Here are some highlights:

FictionThe 9th Man by Steve Berry, a Luke Daniels mystery;

The Comeback Summer by Ali Brady;

Flags on the Bayou by James Lee Burke;

The Happiness Plan by Susan Mallery;

The Lie Maker by Linwood Barclay;

The Senator’s Wife by Liv Constantine;

The Spider by Lars Kepler;

Zero Days by Ruth Ware.

Non-fiction100 Cities 5000 Ideas, Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do from National Geographic;

Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World by Theresa MacPhail;

Baking Yesteryear by Dylan Hollis;

The Great Virginia Flood of 1870 by Paula F. Green;

The Planet’s Most Spiritual Places by Malcolm Croft;

RV Vacations by Jeremy Puglisi and Stephanie Puglisi;

Star Wars, the Triumph of Nerd Culture by Josef Benson.

SCPL welcomes recommendations from patrons of books they would like to see in our collection. Suggestions may be made on the library’s website (scplva.net) or in person at any location.