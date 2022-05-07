Like new ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 8' ceilings with vaulted areas, laminate flooring, custom cabinets, full basement, and garage. Upstairs you have a covered front and back porch to enjoy along with a gas fireplace in your living room. Downstairs you have a finished den and game area along with lots of storage space. Home has barn doors to the laundry and master bedroom. Garage is a 2 car and opens to a newly paved driveway. Located near schools, I-81/I77 and in a well established neighborhood. Call today for more information. This one is priced to sell and will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $299,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Barren Springs man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday morning in the 2020 shooting death of his stepson.
Wytheville’s historic Millwald Theatre is gearing up to reopen this summer and, now, one of the most important steps of the theater’s revitali…
Marion Police have identified a suspect in a Thursday evening stabbing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Blake Herman Sanders, of Marion, on a malicious wounding charge in relation to the incident.
A wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded. A jury awarded the man's widow $3 million in damages earlier this year and a judge signed the order in late March. The woman, who said she does not expect to collect the money awarded to her, said the suit was her way of seeking justice in her husband's death.
A sailor from Floyd was recently recognized as Sea Sailor of the Year (Atlantic) by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.
Jarrod Lusk said this week becoming branch manager of the Skyline National Bank in town and returning to Floyd is a “dream come true.”
The Bland County School Board has completed its search for a new superintendent and is pleased to announce the selection of Bland County nativ…
Celebrating its 35th anniversary, this year’s Appalachian Trail Days is shaping up to possibly be the biggest one yet, according to Julie Kroll, recreation program director for the town of Damascus.
When Joel and Vanessa Jerkins opened J.J.’s Restaurant and Sports Bar nine years ago, the husband-and-wife team probably never thought they’d be operating a gardening store one day that sells everything for growing, harvesting and infusing needs.
Excitement is building as Marion’s waterpark prepares to open in about a month. Town officials report that at least 30 private parties have already been booked.