3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $299,900

Like new ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 8' ceilings with vaulted areas, laminate flooring, custom cabinets, full basement, and garage. Upstairs you have a covered front and back porch to enjoy along with a gas fireplace in your living room. Downstairs you have a finished den and game area along with lots of storage space. Home has barn doors to the laundry and master bedroom. Garage is a 2 car and opens to a newly paved driveway. Located near schools, I-81/I77 and in a well established neighborhood. Call today for more information. This one is priced to sell and will not last long!