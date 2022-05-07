 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $299,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $299,900

Like new ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 8' ceilings with vaulted areas, laminate flooring, custom cabinets, full basement, and garage. Upstairs you have a covered front and back porch to enjoy along with a gas fireplace in your living room. Downstairs you have a finished den and game area along with lots of storage space. Home has barn doors to the laundry and master bedroom. Garage is a 2 car and opens to a newly paved driveway. Located near schools, I-81/I77 and in a well established neighborhood. Call today for more information. This one is priced to sell and will not last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion police seek suspect in Thursday stabbing

Marion police seek suspect in Thursday stabbing

Marion Police have identified a suspect in a Thursday evening stabbing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Blake Herman Sanders, of Marion, on a malicious wounding charge in relation to the incident.

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

A wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded. A jury awarded the man's widow $3 million in damages earlier this year and a judge signed the order in late March. The woman, who said she does not expect to collect the money awarded to her, said the suit was her way of seeking justice in her husband's death. 