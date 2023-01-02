 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Roundup

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Team District Overall

George Wythe 3-0 8-1

Auburn 3-1 8-3

Bland County 2-1 8-3

Fort Chiswell 1-1 4-5

Giles 1-2 2-4

Grayson County 0-2 1-4

Galax 0-3 0-7

GAME RESULTS—

Tuesday Dec. 27

Tazewell 61, Fort Chiswell 45

George Wythe 66, Pulaski County 58

Wednesday Dec. 28

Bland County 53, Giles 42

George Wythe 78, Tazewell 29

Pulaski County 59, Fort Chiswell 55

Mount Airy NC 67, Galax 49

Auburn 52, Abingdon 49

Alleghany NC 51, Grayson County 35

Thursday Dec. 29

Bland County 61, Rural Retreat 36

East Wilkes NC 53, Fort Chiswell 48

Surry Central NC 88, Galax 38

Northside 75, Auburn 57

Friday Dec. 30

Auburn 67, Liberty Christian Academy 40

Radford 56, George Wythe 42

UPCOMING GAMES—

Friday Jan. 6

Bland County at Grayson County

Saturday Jan. 7

Craig County at Bland County

Tuesday Jan. 10

Bland County at Fort Chiswell

BOYS BOX SCORES

GILES (1-2, 2-4) 42

Pennington 1 0-0 2, Simpkins 2 1-2 5, Miller 1 2-4 4, Wilcoxson 2 4-4 8, Williams 4 0-0 12, Hanson 5 0-0 10, Price 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 15 8-12 42

BLAND COUNTY (2-1, 7-3) 53

Watters 2-5 0-1 4, James 6-12 1-2 15, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Nolley 2-7 2-4 8, Thompson 6-16 1-4 16, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Boone 3-7 0-0 6, Pauley 2-6 0-0 4. TOTALS 21-56 4-11 53

Giles 9 5 12 16 —42

Bland County 12 9 16 16 —53

3-point goals: Williams 4, James 2, Nolley 2, Thompson 3. BC 3-point shooting: (7-22) James 2-3, Smith 0-1, Nolley 2-4, Thompson 3-8, Johnson 0-1, Boone 0-2, Pauley 0-3. BC rebounds: 24 (Thompson 7). BC assists: 9 (James 5). BC steals: 12 (James 4, Pauley 4). BC blocked shot: 1 (Thompson). Total fouls: Giles 9, BC 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 46, Giles 32.

RURAL RETREAT (n/a) 36

Roberts 1 3-4 5, Crockett 2 0-0 4, Hight 1 0-0 2, Worley 1 2-2 4, Smelser 1 4-4 7, Shelton 1 0-0 2, Musser 1 0-0 2, Gilman 0 0-0 0, Dutton 0 2-2 2, Onate 0 0-0 0, C. Carico 2 0-0 5, I. Carico 1 1-1 3. TOTALS 11 12-13 36

BLAND COUNTY (8-3) 61

Watters 1-2 1-2 3, James 8-14 0-0 16, Pauley 10-14 2-3 24, Nolley 1-6 0-0 2, Thompson 5-13 0-0 14, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Boone 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-2 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-1 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-55 5-8 61

Rural Retreat 9 9 6 12 —36

Bland County 10 9 29 13 —61

3-point goals: Smelser, C. Carico, Pauley 2, Thompson 4. BC 3-point shooting: (6-24) James 0-3, Pauley 2-4, Nolley 0-2, Thompson 4-11, Boone 0-2, Smith 0-1, Pennington 0-1. BC rebounds: 19 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 9 (James 3). BC steals: 12 (James 6). BC blocked shots: 3 (Pauley 2). Total fouls: RR 15, BC 14. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 49, Rural Retreat 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Team:District Overall

George Wythe 3-0 6-1

Fort Chiswell 1-0 5-4

Galax 2-1 5-4

Auburn 2-2 3-7

Bland County 1-2 6-4

Giles 0-2 0-8

Grayson County 0-2 3-5

GAME RESULTS—

Tuesday Dec. 27

Auburn 60, Covington 21

Wednesday Dec. 28

Bland County 47, Giles 25

Mount Airy NC 45, Galax 33

Lebanon 58, Fort Chiswell 55

Grayson County 40, Alleghany NC 39

Thursday Dec. 29

Bland County 46, Rural Retreat 44

Surry Central NC 46, Galax 42

Friday Dec. 30

Alleghany 63, Auburn 36

UPCOMING GAMES—

Friday Jan. 6

Bland County at Grayson County

Saturday Jan. 7

Craig County at Bland County

Tuesday Jan. 10

Bland County at Fort Chiswell

GIRLS BOX SCORES

GILES (0-2, 0-8) 25

Simmons 2 2-2 7, Bowles 2 0-1 4, Douthat 1 0-2 2, Lane 1 0-0 3, Gusler 1 0-0 2, Condrey 1 0-0 2, Agee 0 0-0 0, Frazier 0 1-2 1, Mitchem 0 0-3 0, A. Price 0 1-2 1, M. Price 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 9 4-12 25

BLAND COUNTY (1-2, 5-4) 47

Rasnake 0-2 0-0 0, Dillow 8-15 4-5 20, D. Sanders 3-9 0-0 6, M. Tindall 2-4 4-8 9, B. Sanders 2-4 1-4 5, Sandlin 0-1 1-2 1, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, C. Tindall 1-6 0-0 2, Crigger 0-3 0-0 0, Meadows 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS 18-49 10-21 47

Giles 4 8 4 9 —25

Bland County 12 13 18 4 —47

3-point goals: Simmons, Lane, M. Price, M. Tindall. BC 3-point shooting: (1-3) Rasnake 0-1, M. Tindall 1-1, C. Tindall 0-1. BC rebounds: 35 (B. Sanders 10). BC assists: 13 (M. Tindall 5). BC steals: 25 (Dillow 8). BC blocked shots: 6 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: Giles 18. BC 14. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Bland County bench. JV score: Bland County 45, Giles 33.

RURAL RETREAT (n/a) 44

Davidson 1 2-2 4, Fiscus 5 5-7 18, Bailey 0 0-0 0, B. Moore 5 1-9 11, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Cox 1 0-0 3, O. Crigger 1 0-0 2, Musser 0 2-2 2, T. Moore 1 2-2 4. TOTALS 14 12-22 44

BLAND COUNTY (6-4) 46

Rasnake 0-5 1-4 1, Dillow 5-11 1-2 13, D. Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, M. Tindall 6-9 5-10 20, B. Sanders 2-6 0-2 4, Sandlin 0-0 2-2 2, C. Tindall 0-0 0-2 0, Meadows 2-6 0-0 4. TOTALS 16-40 9-22 46

Rural Retreat 9 8 10 17 —44

Bland County 8 13 11 14 —46

3-point goals: Fiscus 3, Cox, Dillow 2, M. Tindall 3. BC 3-point shooting: (5-10) Rasnake 0-1, Dillow 2-3, M. Tindall 3-5, Meadows 0-1. BC rebounds: 28 (M. Tindall 10). BC assists: 4 (Dillow, D. Sanders, M. Tindall, B. Sanders). BC steals: 15 (M. Tindall 6). BC blocked shots: 8 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: RR 20, BC 18. Fouled out: O. Crigger. JV score: Bland County 30, Rural Retreat 12.

