High School Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
George Wythe 3-0 8-1
Auburn 3-1 8-3
Bland County 2-1 8-3
Fort Chiswell 1-1 4-5
Giles 1-2 2-4
Grayson County 0-2 1-4
Galax 0-3 0-7
GAME RESULTS—
Tuesday Dec. 27
Tazewell 61, Fort Chiswell 45
George Wythe 66, Pulaski County 58
Wednesday Dec. 28
Bland County 53, Giles 42
George Wythe 78, Tazewell 29
Pulaski County 59, Fort Chiswell 55
Mount Airy NC 67, Galax 49
Auburn 52, Abingdon 49
Alleghany NC 51, Grayson County 35
Thursday Dec. 29
Bland County 61, Rural Retreat 36
East Wilkes NC 53, Fort Chiswell 48
Surry Central NC 88, Galax 38
Northside 75, Auburn 57
Friday Dec. 30
Auburn 67, Liberty Christian Academy 40
Radford 56, George Wythe 42
UPCOMING GAMES—
Friday Jan. 6
Bland County at Grayson County
Saturday Jan. 7
Craig County at Bland County
Tuesday Jan. 10
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
BOYS BOX SCORES
GILES (1-2, 2-4) 42
Pennington 1 0-0 2, Simpkins 2 1-2 5, Miller 1 2-4 4, Wilcoxson 2 4-4 8, Williams 4 0-0 12, Hanson 5 0-0 10, Price 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 15 8-12 42
BLAND COUNTY (2-1, 7-3) 53
Watters 2-5 0-1 4, James 6-12 1-2 15, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Nolley 2-7 2-4 8, Thompson 6-16 1-4 16, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Boone 3-7 0-0 6, Pauley 2-6 0-0 4. TOTALS 21-56 4-11 53
Giles 9 5 12 16 —42
Bland County 12 9 16 16 —53
3-point goals: Williams 4, James 2, Nolley 2, Thompson 3. BC 3-point shooting: (7-22) James 2-3, Smith 0-1, Nolley 2-4, Thompson 3-8, Johnson 0-1, Boone 0-2, Pauley 0-3. BC rebounds: 24 (Thompson 7). BC assists: 9 (James 5). BC steals: 12 (James 4, Pauley 4). BC blocked shot: 1 (Thompson). Total fouls: Giles 9, BC 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 46, Giles 32.
RURAL RETREAT (n/a) 36
Roberts 1 3-4 5, Crockett 2 0-0 4, Hight 1 0-0 2, Worley 1 2-2 4, Smelser 1 4-4 7, Shelton 1 0-0 2, Musser 1 0-0 2, Gilman 0 0-0 0, Dutton 0 2-2 2, Onate 0 0-0 0, C. Carico 2 0-0 5, I. Carico 1 1-1 3. TOTALS 11 12-13 36
BLAND COUNTY (8-3) 61
Watters 1-2 1-2 3, James 8-14 0-0 16, Pauley 10-14 2-3 24, Nolley 1-6 0-0 2, Thompson 5-13 0-0 14, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Boone 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-2 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-1 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-55 5-8 61
Rural Retreat 9 9 6 12 —36
Bland County 10 9 29 13 —61
3-point goals: Smelser, C. Carico, Pauley 2, Thompson 4. BC 3-point shooting: (6-24) James 0-3, Pauley 2-4, Nolley 0-2, Thompson 4-11, Boone 0-2, Smith 0-1, Pennington 0-1. BC rebounds: 19 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 9 (James 3). BC steals: 12 (James 6). BC blocked shots: 3 (Pauley 2). Total fouls: RR 15, BC 14. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 49, Rural Retreat 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team:District Overall
George Wythe 3-0 6-1
Fort Chiswell 1-0 5-4
Galax 2-1 5-4
Auburn 2-2 3-7
Bland County 1-2 6-4
Giles 0-2 0-8
Grayson County 0-2 3-5
GAME RESULTS—
Tuesday Dec. 27
Auburn 60, Covington 21
Wednesday Dec. 28
Bland County 47, Giles 25
Mount Airy NC 45, Galax 33
Lebanon 58, Fort Chiswell 55
Grayson County 40, Alleghany NC 39
Thursday Dec. 29
Bland County 46, Rural Retreat 44
Surry Central NC 46, Galax 42
Friday Dec. 30
Alleghany 63, Auburn 36
UPCOMING GAMES—
Friday Jan. 6
Bland County at Grayson County
Saturday Jan. 7
Craig County at Bland County
Tuesday Jan. 10
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
GIRLS BOX SCORES
GILES (0-2, 0-8) 25
Simmons 2 2-2 7, Bowles 2 0-1 4, Douthat 1 0-2 2, Lane 1 0-0 3, Gusler 1 0-0 2, Condrey 1 0-0 2, Agee 0 0-0 0, Frazier 0 1-2 1, Mitchem 0 0-3 0, A. Price 0 1-2 1, M. Price 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 9 4-12 25
BLAND COUNTY (1-2, 5-4) 47
Rasnake 0-2 0-0 0, Dillow 8-15 4-5 20, D. Sanders 3-9 0-0 6, M. Tindall 2-4 4-8 9, B. Sanders 2-4 1-4 5, Sandlin 0-1 1-2 1, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, C. Tindall 1-6 0-0 2, Crigger 0-3 0-0 0, Meadows 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS 18-49 10-21 47
Giles 4 8 4 9 —25
Bland County 12 13 18 4 —47
3-point goals: Simmons, Lane, M. Price, M. Tindall. BC 3-point shooting: (1-3) Rasnake 0-1, M. Tindall 1-1, C. Tindall 0-1. BC rebounds: 35 (B. Sanders 10). BC assists: 13 (M. Tindall 5). BC steals: 25 (Dillow 8). BC blocked shots: 6 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: Giles 18. BC 14. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Bland County bench. JV score: Bland County 45, Giles 33.
RURAL RETREAT (n/a) 44
Davidson 1 2-2 4, Fiscus 5 5-7 18, Bailey 0 0-0 0, B. Moore 5 1-9 11, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Cox 1 0-0 3, O. Crigger 1 0-0 2, Musser 0 2-2 2, T. Moore 1 2-2 4. TOTALS 14 12-22 44
BLAND COUNTY (6-4) 46
Rasnake 0-5 1-4 1, Dillow 5-11 1-2 13, D. Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, M. Tindall 6-9 5-10 20, B. Sanders 2-6 0-2 4, Sandlin 0-0 2-2 2, C. Tindall 0-0 0-2 0, Meadows 2-6 0-0 4. TOTALS 16-40 9-22 46
Rural Retreat 9 8 10 17 —44
Bland County 8 13 11 14 —46
3-point goals: Fiscus 3, Cox, Dillow 2, M. Tindall 3. BC 3-point shooting: (5-10) Rasnake 0-1, Dillow 2-3, M. Tindall 3-5, Meadows 0-1. BC rebounds: 28 (M. Tindall 10). BC assists: 4 (Dillow, D. Sanders, M. Tindall, B. Sanders). BC steals: 15 (M. Tindall 6). BC blocked shots: 8 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: RR 20, BC 18. Fouled out: O. Crigger. JV score: Bland County 30, Rural Retreat 12.