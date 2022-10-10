Bland County man convicted of drug felonies

Convicted of three drug possession felonies on Oct. 4, a Bland County man got a suspended prison sentence and probation.

Jeffery William Dodson of Bland pleaded guilty to the charges during his Bland County Circuit Court hearing.

The 53-year-old was arrested in January after deputies went to his Shewey Valley Road residence for a shooting call and said they found illegal drugs.

According to a criminal complaint, police got a call from a male that “Bobby” was shooting inside the residence.

When officers got there, however, they only encountered Dodson who they said had fired a shotgun inside his residence three times – one blast hitting a hoodie on a wooden stool.

Deputies said they found suspected marijuana wax, a glass pipe and straws with suspected methamphetamine residue and suspected Suboxone pills. Police said Dodson told them he had used meth a couple of days prior.

During an April General District Court hearing, Dodson was convicted of recklessly handling a firearm and sentenced to serve a year in jail. He appealed that conviction, though, and the charge was dropped on Oct. 4. The commonwealth also dropped a felony charge of possessing a gun with drugs.

Dodson will be on probation for two years and was assessed $1,748 in court costs.

General District Court

This was one of the cases heard on Oct. 5.

A Jan. 2 charge of possessing stolen property with the intent to sell against James Frank Warren Jr. of Bland was certified to a grand jury for consideration. Additional charges of conspiring to commit burglary and conspiring to commit grand larceny were dropped.