Bicycle races headed to Richlands Memorial Day Weekend

Richlands, Va. – While Tazewell County is gaining notoriety with the motorcycle community, Bicycles will invade the county Memorial Day weekend.

Team Brooklyn, LLC and Team Quantum LLC are bringing Chasing the Wild Boar, a three day bicycling event to the area May 29-31. The event is sanctioned by USA Cycling and will feature a time trial, road race and criterium.

Maria White, spokesperson for Team Brooklyn said teams are coming from New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, Iowa, California and others. She said the race is being used as a “junior cyclists showdown’ prior to next month’s nationals in Knoxville.

The race will have male, female, amateur, collegiate, and professional racers age 10 and up. The time trials will be 33 mile races and will take place May 29. The second day races will be road races ranging from 18 miles for ages 10 to 14 up to 108 miles for professionals.

These races will start and end at the Farmer’s Market in Richlands and will travel through town, out into county roads including Baptist Valley, the Jumps and other roads. The criterium is closed course races and will take place in the town of Richlands May 31 starting at the Farmer’s Market.

The Richlands Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office will be coordinating with the race officials to control traffic. Promoters are asking county residents to cheer the riders on as they race.