the strength of five individual champions, Richlands rolled to the Southwest District tournament title on Saturday in its home gym.

Kendi Dye (120), Chance Rose (126), Wyatt Spencer (132), Kaden Dupree (157) and Connor Cole (175) secured gold. Dye became the first female grappler to ever win the SWD tournament as she pinned Jordan Perkins of Marion in 4:12 in the finals.

Richlands’ 173 points were 40 points better than runner-up Marion. Virginia High (130), Graham (121) and Tazewell (120) were represented as well.

Isaac Eddy (138) and Austin Coe (285) were Marion’s champs.

First-place medals for Virginia High went to Kenaz Davis (144), Thomas Bernard (165), Lewis Stewart (190) and Cody Griffith (2015) for the team helmed by first-year head coach Cassidy Ferrell.

The Region 2D tournament is Feb. 11 and will be hosted by Union.