I want to approach one of the smallest and yet most significant words found in the Bible. For you who know me personally, you know my favorite Bible word is “but.” The reason is that, by the majority, every time it is used it indicates change. Something bad happened but change is coming.

The word today is “If”. How often have you said, “If I had not said this or done that, things might be better?” Meaning what you said or did has created a situation that you would like to change but can’t.

IF? As a question. “What will happen if I mix dirt and water together?

IF? As a statement. “If I save so much for so long then I can buy _____.

IF will always reveal a result or reaction, favorable or otherwise to any situation. (If you don’t take out the garbage, you will be sorry.)

Are you harboring regrets? Are you facing situations that are seemingly out of control?

How do I fix the situation? Answer the five questions below.

IF there is a need. What is it? Be honest!

IF there is a source. The source must be specific to your need. What is that source?

IF you have access to that source. Is the source available to you?

IF you have means to get from that source. Can you access the source?

IF you receive, your need will be met. Are you willing to do what is necessary to receive?

A simple example is being thirsty. Is there a source near you? Perhaps the kitchen sink. Can you get to the source? Are you able to walk to it? Do you have what it takes to receive from the source? A glass? Are you willing to turn on the faucet, fill your glass and drink? Need supplied.

The woman at the well is a good example. She came because she had a need for water, but Jesus was there because she needed to face a past, she wanted to forget. In the process of the story, Jesus reminded her of a past that needed special attention. He also told her that if she only knew who he was [source], that she would have asked [access] and I would have given thee living water [willing to give]. The only thing necessary was for her to ask and receive. It is impossible to give something away unless there is someone willing to receive it.

Salvation is full and free to whosoever will call on His name and be willing to receive what he has to offer.

The need of America and the world is deliverance from the evil that surrounds us and has infected so many today. “In the last days men shall wax worse and worse.” That day is here, and salvation has never been more important than right at this moment. IF you are not careful, one day you will still be trying to run the race only to find it is already over. Don’t find yourself still running while others have already gone to the winner’s circle.

Hebrews 12:1-2 Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.

1 Corinthians 9:25-27 And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we are incorruptible. I therefore so run, not as uncertainly; so fight I, not as one that beateth the air: But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway.

A song we used to sing had a warning to all that would listen. “Soon and very soon we are going to see the king.” Keep singing. Keep praising. Keep believing. Keep on keeping on.

Remember the saying that “His coming is far closer now than when you first heard about it.”

Realize your need, find the source, access the source, and receive all you will need to meet Him when he comes back. Soon and very soon! Jesus is the source for all you need.